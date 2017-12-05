Sign Up
The University of Alabama (UA) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit The University of Alabama (UA)?

Visiting The University of Alabama (UA) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit The University of Alabama (UA) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Tuscaloosa as well. Remember that Tuscaloosa is also catering to 31005 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit The University of Alabama (UA)?

The The University of Alabama (UA) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Tuscaloosa. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Tuscaloosa Alabama Downtown at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • La Quinta Inn Tuscaloosa at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Bama Bed and Breakfast at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Best Western University Inn at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Tuscaloosa - Univ. of Alabama at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Tuscaloosa at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Tuscaloosa at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Comfort Suites Tuscaloosa near University at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Hampton Inn Tuscaloosa-University at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Econo Lodge Inn & Suites at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Tuscaloosa at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • The Barred Owl Inn at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Hotel Capstone at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Home2 Suites by Hilton Tuscaloosa Downtown University Boulevard at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Candlewood Suites Tuscaloosa at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Americas Best Value Inn - Tuscaloosa at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Centerstone Inn at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Ole' English Inn at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Crimson Inn at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Ambassador Inn & Suites at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Budget Inn Northport at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Moon Winx Lodge at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Tuscaloosa, AL at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Masters Inn Tuscaloosa at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Motel 6 Tuscaloosa at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Tuscaloosa Near University at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Tuscaloosa at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Ramada by Wyndham Tuscaloosa at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • InTown Suites Extended Stay Tuscaloosa AL - University of Alabama at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Econo Lodge Inn & Suites at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Rodeway Inn at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Baymont by Wyndham Tuscaloosa at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Bel-Aire Motel at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Tuscaloosa-University at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Quality Inn at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Hotel Indigo Tuscaloosa Downtown at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Tuscaloosa McFarland at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Best Western Catalina Inn at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • WoodSpring Suites Tuscaloosa at The University of Alabama (UA)
  • Fairfield Inn by Marriott Tuscaloosa at The University of Alabama (UA)

What do families do in Tuscaloosa when they visit The University of Alabama (UA)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Tuscaloosa. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at The University of Alabama (UA) and see for yourself how the student make use of Tuscaloosa.

What buildings should I look at when I visit The University of Alabama (UA)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:42
Cameron brings you back to bryant-denny stadium
Campus
I will bring you back to Bryant-Denny Stadium, I want you to show you that it is one of the most important part of the campus.
00:14
Get ready to experience gameday at alabama!
Headed down to the quad, headed down to the strip it's a game day!!!1
00:38
Take a walk through the gameday rush!
Cameron will bring you to a quick tour during the GameDay rush...
00:47
Check out the alabama marching band!
Witness with the Alabama Marching Band at the Bryant-Denny Stadium..
00:23
Views from the alabama student section - it's electric!
00:20
Cameron shows you around the academic quad
Academics
Cameron is showing you the Academic quad of University of Alabama, including the college of education and college of business...
00:58
Cameron takes you through the academic quad
Campus
This the woods quad, lots of people here having a good time, it is really relaxing out here.
00:25
Cameron talks about the excessive walking at alabama
One thing you're gonna learn to do when you come to University of Alabama is walking because is not a driving campus, but it's a great exercise everyday.
01:20
Cameron takes us from bds stadium to "the strip"
Campus
Right now we are walking around to strip, we are going to walk of champions, a lot of people will come there. T
00:09
Get ready for cameron to show you around the strip!
Campus
Cameron will head downtown to strip and show what's that like.
