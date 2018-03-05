Sign Up
University of Central Florida (UCF) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit University of Central Florida (UCF)?

Visiting University of Central Florida (UCF) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Central Florida (UCF) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Orlando as well. Remember that Orlando is also catering to 54091 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Central Florida (UCF)?

The University of Central Florida (UCF) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Orlando. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Hampton Inn & Suites Orlando/East UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Orlando East/UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)
  • Holiday Inn Orlando East- UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando East-UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)
  • InTown Suites Extended Stay Orlando FL - University Blvd UCF at University of Central Florida (UCF)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orlando East/UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)
  • The Oviedo Lodge Motel at University of Central Florida (UCF)
  • TownePlace Suites by Marriott Orlando East/UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)
  • Best Western Orlando East Inn & Suites at University of Central Florida (UCF)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando-UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)
  • WoodSpring Suites Orlando East at University of Central Florida (UCF)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Orlando East/UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)
  • HomeTowne Studios Orlando - UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Orlando UCF at University of Central Florida (UCF)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Orlando East/UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)
  • Comfort Suites UCF Area - Research Park at University of Central Florida (UCF)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Orlando East-Ucf Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)

What do families do in Orlando when they visit University of Central Florida (UCF)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Orlando. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Central Florida (UCF) and see for yourself how the student make use of Orlando.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Central Florida (UCF)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:41
Cindi's campus introduction
Campus
Get to know a little bit about Cindi before she starts her campus tour of the University of Central Florida (UCF). In this video, you'll learn about who she is, where she's from, and what she's studying at UCF.
02:37
Memory mall
Campus
Memory Mall is located behind the UCF student Union and is where tailgating is held during the UCF football season. Cindi highlights the on campus Starbucks and a few other buildings that can be found along memory mall. These buildings include Career Services, the Psychology Building, Classroom Building II, and Classroom Building I. Career Services is where students go to receive resume critiques and mock interviews, as well as internship and job opportunities. The other buildings are mainly used for class purposes. The food trucks are not always on campus, however, they are in this video due to the construction that closed a lot of the food spots in the Student Union.
00:59
Ucf campus culture: longboards
The UCF campus is massive and can be a hassle to navigate on foot. To cut down travel time, many students ride longboards. Cindi highlights the newest trend on campus with longboards - motorised longboards. In this video, Isaiah, a longboarder, gives a quick demonstration of how fast these longboards travel.
02:13
Cindi's tour of freshman suite with resident assistant isha (towers)
Dorms
In this video, Cindi lets Isha, a Resident Assistant at Towers, give a tour of the model suite at Towers. Isha shows the living space as well as the individual rooms and the kitchen. Towers is a set of four tall buildings that houses UCF students. Towers is located near the CFE Arena, UCF Softball field, and the Spectrum Stadium.
02:06
Ucf campus events: market wednesday
Cindi gives a quick peek at what happens on Wednesday at UCF - this is what UCF students know as Market Wednesday. On Wednesdays from 10am - 3pm there are tons of vendors and student organizations in front of the Student Union tabling and selling merchandise. This is one of the most active days on campus during the spring and fall semesters - more active in the fall than in the spring.
01:48
Check out spectrum stadium!
Cindi gives a peek at what UCF's Spectrum Stadium looks like from the Carl Black and Gold Cabana Section. The Spectrum Stadium is where all of the home football games are held. During football season, tailgating is held at Memory Mall. After the tailgate, everyone walks over to the Spectrum Stadium to watch the football game.
02:02
Cindi's tour of the john t. washington center (breezeway)
Food
Cindi walks with her friend Ralph and gives a tour of the John T. Washington Center, also known as the Breezeway, where a few food spots and student resources are kept. In this video, Cindi highlights the bookstore and student ID services while Ralph points out the Chick-Fil-A, Dominoes Pizza, and the gamers that typically hang out here.
02:26
Student union: places to eat
Food
The Student Union has a list of places to choose from when it comes to food. In this video, Cindi highlights a few of her favorite places to eat here. The UCF campus offers a variety of food styles and restaurants, however they are continuously changing. These restaurants currently include Chick-Fil-A, Dominoes, Chili's, Qdoba, Huey Magoo's, Cafe Bustelo, Pollo Tropical, Smoothie King, Starbucks, and a few others located in Knight's Plaza (on the outer circle of the campus).
02:04
Cindi's tour of the student union: student resources
Campus
The Student Union is the heart of the campus at the University of Central Florida (UCF). In this video, Cindi goes over a few key resources in the Union that are free for UCF students and where you can find them. These resources include free printing, free scantrons, and the Office of Student Involvement.
02:41
Millican hall
Academics
Millican Hall is located across from the UCF Library. Cindi gives a quick glance at where to find the Registrar's Office, the Financial Aid Office, and talks a little bit about what they provide. This is an important building to be familiar with as a student at UCF since this is where students go to receive official transcripts and assistance with paying for tuition.
