When is the best time to visit University of Central Florida (UCF)?

Visiting University of Central Florida (UCF) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Central Florida (UCF) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Orlando as well. Remember that Orlando is also catering to 54091 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Central Florida (UCF)?

The University of Central Florida (UCF) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Orlando. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Hampton Inn & Suites Orlando/East UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)

Hilton Garden Inn Orlando East/UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)

Holiday Inn Orlando East- UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando East-UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)

InTown Suites Extended Stay Orlando FL - University Blvd UCF at University of Central Florida (UCF)

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orlando East/UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)

The Oviedo Lodge Motel at University of Central Florida (UCF)

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Orlando East/UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)

Best Western Orlando East Inn & Suites at University of Central Florida (UCF)

Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando-UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)

WoodSpring Suites Orlando East at University of Central Florida (UCF)

Residence Inn by Marriott Orlando East/UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)

HomeTowne Studios Orlando - UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)

La Quinta Inn & Suites Orlando UCF at University of Central Florida (UCF)

Courtyard by Marriott Orlando East/UCF Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)

Comfort Suites UCF Area - Research Park at University of Central Florida (UCF)

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Orlando East-Ucf Area at University of Central Florida (UCF)

What do families do in Orlando when they visit University of Central Florida (UCF)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Orlando. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Central Florida (UCF) and see for yourself how the student make use of Orlando.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Central Florida (UCF)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours: