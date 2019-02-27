Sign Up
North Central College (NCC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do North Central College (NCC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 24 tour videos for North Central College (NCC), so you can expect to spend between 72 to 120 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of North Central College (NCC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do North Central College (NCC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your North Central College (NCC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring North Central College (NCC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Naperville, IL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at North Central College (NCC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Naperville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The North Central College (NCC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do North Central College (NCC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of North Central College (NCC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because North Central College (NCC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Naperville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the North Central College (NCC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at North Central College (NCC)?

Below is a list of every North Central College (NCC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a North Central College (NCC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for North Central College (NCC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see North Central College (NCC) students!

What is city Naperville, IL like?

Naperville is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at North Central College (NCC).

Who are the tour guides for North Central College (NCC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at North Central College (NCC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of North Central College (NCC) tours:

North Central College (NCC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if North Central College (NCC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Naperville and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting North Central College (NCC) in person.

Meet gianna
Gianna S Campus
Meet Gianna, your North Central College CampusReel Ambassador!
Why campusreel?
Gianna S Interview
CampusReel allows me to give back to prospective students and the NCC community because I have grown so much so far in college in all aspects of my life and I want students to feel as if they are walking in my shoes as they see what NCC is like.
Gianna's room tour
Gianna S Dorms
Here is a tour of my room, a single suite in Kimmel Hall, an upperclassmen residence hall at North Central!
Gianna shows off jefferson lawn
Gianna S Campus
Jefferson Lawn is known as our "quad" on campus. It is a grassy area used for outdoor events, studying and soaking up the sun during the warmer seasons! Students love to hang out here and play frisbee on the weekend and some professors may even have class out on Jefferson Lawn, or J-Lawn for short, when the weather is nice.
Gianna shows off the dr. myron wentz science center
Gianna S Academics
The Myron Wentz Science Center is the newest building on NCC's campus! Built in 2017, the Wentz Science Center is home to the Science, Math, and Engineering programs offered for students. The Wentz Science Center also has plenty of classrooms, labs, faculty offices, lecture halls, lounges and even a grab-and-go food option, Au Bon Pain, for all to enjoy. It's no wonder this building is the best on-campus!
Gianna tours the rec center - field house and fitness center
Gianna S Campus
Res/Rec's fieldhouse is the largest on campus and connects your right to the fitness center on campus. Whether you are looking to squeeze in a morning workout or spot on an Intermural Sports team for a game of basketball, this is the sportiest spot on campus. The fitness center is also free for NCC students, staff and faculty to use with keycard access.
Gianna tours oesterle library
Gianna S Academics
Oesterle Library is a quiet study hub for students on campus. The library also has multiple study areas, computers and instructional media equipment to rent for classes. Shoutout to IMS for making these videos possible. :)
Gianna tours school of business & entrepreneurship
Gianna S Academics
School of Business and Entrepreneurship is home to multiple departments including: Business, Economics, Marketing, Management as well as the Office of Career Development. This building, specifically, was the former science center on campus and was recently renovated in 2017.It is now home to classrooms, faculty offices, a ticker symbol of stocks updated by the second and a computer lab for students to use.
Gianna eats at the cage
Gianna S Food
The Cage is one of NCC's many dining options on-campus. From Papa John's to Moe's, there are a variety of ways to enjoy a meal on the go or while dining in with friends. You can use swipes or bonus bucks at The Cage and can opt for a entree, side and drink for one swipe at the grill or a tasty burrito bowl, like Gianna does, for just a swipe.
Gianna explains the relationships with professors
Gianna S Academics
The relationships with the professors at NCC are very close-knit and worth it. Professors want to see you succeed from day one until you graduate; from flexible office hours, campus resources, department events and overall approachability, you will have no trouble building a strong relationship with any professor.
