University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) campus by taking you around Chapel Hill. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) and Chapel Hill during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:34
Meet anna! and get ready to experience unc through her eyes
Dorms
I absolutely love going to UNC and feel lucky to call this place home! I hope that everyone enjoys my tour and falls in love with Chapel Hill's beauty like I have.
01:02
Take a walk to class with anna!
I always walk to class and on Tuesday and Thursday mornings I walk with two of my roommates, Sarah and Laura. We walk down Franklin Street and then cut through a church parking lot and pass through fraternity court and then to the edge of campus. It takes about 15 minutes to get to campus from my apartment.
00:35
Check in with anna at her mejo class
Academics
Here is a look at my mejo class which is a part of my major. I will be taking many more mejo classes in my college career and really like that these classes are about the size of a standard high school class.
00:51
Check out a typical unc lecture hall
Academics
Here is a look at your average lecture hall here at Carolina. Most of the 101 classes taken by freshmen are held in large auditoriums like this one and hold anywhere from 100-400 students.
01:05
Check out the heart of campus - "the pit"
Campus
The Pit is the true heart of the campus and is surrounded by two libraries, the student store, and Lenoir dining hall. Students mingle here between classes and you will always run into friends in the Pit.
00:34
This is how organizations advertise at unc!
These giant blocks are located in front of the Student Union in the pit. Clubs and organizations will reserve and paint a side of the blocks to raise awareness for their club.
01:07
Views from polk place - the upper quad on campus
Campus
This is the upper/main quad where most of the classroom buildings are located, the Wilson Library, and academic advising,
00:31
Views from outside granville tower
Dorms
This is the outside of granville towers which consists of three buildings and is right between franklin street and campus. A
01:08
Anna shows you around a typical dorm room in granville towers
Dorms
This is the inside of a suite in the west building of granville towers. The rooms are shared and they are all jack and jill style with 4 students sharing the bathroom. I lived here last year and loved it. They also have their own dining hall for their residents.
01:28
Take a tour of anna's off-campus apartment!
Dorms
I live in Shortbread Lofts on W. Rosemary Street in a 4-bedroom apartment with 6 other girls. Residents can either choose to share a bedroom/bathroom/closet with a roommate or to have all of that for yourself. Shortbread is very modern and is a quick walk to campus.
