Warren Wilson College
2024 Warren Wilson WWC Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Warren Wilson WWC?
What type of housing does Warren Wilson WWC provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Warren Wilson WWC, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Warren Wilson College?
Warren Wilson College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall.
- 701 Warren Wilson Rd Dorm at Warren Wilson College
- Ransom House Dorm at Warren Wilson College
- Warren Wilson College Dorm at Warren Wilson College
What are the dimensions of Warren Wilson College dorm rooms?
The Warren Wilson College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Warren Wilson College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
