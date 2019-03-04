Sign Up
Samford University (SU)

2024 Samford University (SU) Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at Samford University (SU)?

What type of housing does Samford University (SU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Samford University (SU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true 50.0
Men's Dorms true 28.0
Sorority Housing true 20.0
Fraternity Housing true 2.0
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Samford University (SU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Samford University (SU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Samford University (SU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Samford University (SU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Samford University (SU) dorm rooms?

The Samford University (SU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Samford University (SU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Samford University (SU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:01
Vail residence hall
Bethany Luke Dorms
This is an outlay of Vail Residence Hall, one of the two freshman female living arrangements. We share a community bathroom, where we keep shower caddies, etc. We also have one of the two laundry rooms on our hall, it has 6 washers and 6 dryers for the west side to use. There is another laundry room for the east side of Vail with the same number of washers and dryers. The lobby has a movie room that can be saved to watch movies with bean bags to sit on. Our lobby is great to hang out in and has plenty of sitting and even a pool table. There is also a kitchen with ice, stove, and vending machines.
01:16
Pittman, beason woods, and tri delta housing!
Bethany Luke Dorms
Welcome to Pittman, Tri Delta, and Beason Woods living options. First up is Pittman, the second of two freshmen living options. My friend Jules, was kind enough to show us her suite-style room. Suite-style has two roommates sharing a room with a hallway and bathroom and another two roommates. Tri Delta was shown next, this is one of six sororities on campus. It has its own bathroom per room, along with two closets. Beason Woods is the main option for sophomore, junior, senior years and is apartment style.
01:50
Bethany invites you into her lofted dormrm
Bethany Luke Dorms
Vail is one of two freshman female dorms on Campus. This is my room shared with one roommate, it is on a hallway with a community bathroom. I personally love living in a community style hallway as it allows me to interact with my hallmates even on the heaviest of studying days. Storage tricks and command strips are your best friend in college. Also, cute hangers are great for vail, considering about half of the closets are open and unwalled. I choose to go the random roommate route and it went well for me! Samford is unique in the fact that random roommates take personality tests and then are hand-picked my staff to be together, so it's not completely random.

