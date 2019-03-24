Sign Up
Mary Baldwin University (MBU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Mary Baldwin University (MBU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Mary Baldwin University (MBU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Mary Baldwin University (MBU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Mary Baldwin University (MBU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Mary Baldwin University (MBU) campus by taking you around Staunton. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Mary Baldwin University (MBU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Mary Baldwin University (MBU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Mary Baldwin University (MBU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Mary Baldwin University (MBU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Mary Baldwin University (MBU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Mary Baldwin University (MBU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Mary Baldwin University (MBU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Mary Baldwin University (MBU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Mary Baldwin University (MBU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Mary Baldwin University (MBU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Mary Baldwin University (MBU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Mary Baldwin University (MBU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Mary Baldwin University (MBU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Mary Baldwin University (MBU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Mary Baldwin University (MBU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Mary Baldwin University (MBU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Mary Baldwin University (MBU) and Staunton during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:04
Zoe explores carpenter academic!
Zoe Pine Academics
Carpenter Academic is where the majority of classes are on Mary Baldwin University's Staunton Campus! From History to Business and from Language to Math! Let's see what is going on in Academic!
01:15
Zoe gets outta class
Zoe Pine Academics
Zoe is free from their European History class and is showing you what your average classroom looks like at Mary Baldwin University!
02:12
What on earth is a college computer lab?
Zoe Pine Academics
Computer Labs are home to the language classes and horrible typed out midterms, Lets see what it looks like!
03:13
Zoe tours the arts building
Zoe Pine Academics
Let's take a look at Mary Baldwin University's Arts Building! From Mary Baldwin's black box theater, to the arts studio, to the music hall!
03:22
Student opinion: dining hall
Zoe Pine Food
Let's ask Zoe and Madalyn what they think about Hunt Dining Hall and see how easy it is to get food at Mary Baldwin University!
02:37
Let's take a look at zoe's dorm!
Zoe Pine Dorms
Let's take a look at Zoe's life in King Dorm! It's a little messy, because she hasn't unpacked from break yet. But home is home!
10:07
Let's tour downtown staunton!
Zoe Pine Campus
Dooooooowntooooooooown! You don't want no beef boy, Know I run these streets boy, better follow me toward DOWNTOWNNNNNN!!!! Let's take a look at downtown Staunton and see what nightlife Staunton has!
01:48
College lecture hall and film class
Zoe Pine Academics
Let's take a look at Francis Auditorium and what to expect from a class on campus!
02:13
What to expect for freshman dorms
Zoe Pine Dorms
What do you need to bring to Mary Baldwin's freshman dorms? A Fan, Coffee, and a will to live!
01:18
Bye zoe! farewell to the tour!
Zoe Pine Interview
Zoe is Audi 5000! I hope you enjoyed this tour of Mary Baldwin University and that you can see what Mary Baldwin University is like!
