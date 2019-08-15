Sign Up
Loyola University New Orleans Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Loyola University New Orleans virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Loyola University New Orleans is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Loyola University New Orleans virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Loyola University New Orleans vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Loyola University New Orleans campus by taking you around New Orleans. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Loyola University New Orleans virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Loyola University New Orleans in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Loyola University New Orleans is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Loyola University New Orleans people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Loyola University New Orleans and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Loyola University New Orleans in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Loyola University New Orleans?

For your convenience, below is a list of Loyola University New Orleans places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Loyola University New Orleans virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Loyola University New Orleans on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Loyola University New Orleans in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Loyola University New Orleans virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Loyola University New Orleans virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Loyola University New Orleans virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Loyola University New Orleans in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Loyola University New Orleans. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Loyola University New Orleans and New Orleans during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

