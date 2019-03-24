Sign Up
Mary Baldwin University (MBU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Mary Baldwin University (MBU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 25 tour videos for Mary Baldwin University (MBU), so you can expect to spend between 75 to 125 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Mary Baldwin University (MBU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Mary Baldwin University (MBU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Mary Baldwin University (MBU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Mary Baldwin University (MBU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Staunton, VA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Mary Baldwin University (MBU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Staunton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Mary Baldwin University (MBU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Mary Baldwin University (MBU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Mary Baldwin University (MBU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Mary Baldwin University (MBU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Staunton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Mary Baldwin University (MBU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Mary Baldwin University (MBU)?

Below is a list of every Mary Baldwin University (MBU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Mary Baldwin University (MBU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Mary Baldwin University (MBU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Mary Baldwin University (MBU) students!

What is city Staunton, VA like?

Staunton is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Mary Baldwin University (MBU).

Who are the tour guides for Mary Baldwin University (MBU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Mary Baldwin University (MBU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Mary Baldwin University (MBU) tours:

Mary Baldwin University (MBU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Mary Baldwin University (MBU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Staunton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Mary Baldwin University (MBU) in person.

02:04
Zoe explores carpenter academic!
Zoe Pine Academics
Carpenter Academic is where the majority of classes are on Mary Baldwin University's Staunton Campus! From History to Business and from Language to Math! Let's see what is going on in Academic!
01:15
Zoe gets outta class
Zoe Pine Academics
Zoe is free from their European History class and is showing you what your average classroom looks like at Mary Baldwin University!
02:12
What on earth is a college computer lab?
Zoe Pine Academics
Computer Labs are home to the language classes and horrible typed out midterms, Lets see what it looks like!
03:13
Zoe tours the arts building
Zoe Pine Academics
Let's take a look at Mary Baldwin University's Arts Building! From Mary Baldwin's black box theater, to the arts studio, to the music hall!
03:22
Student opinion: dining hall
Zoe Pine Food
Let's ask Zoe and Madalyn what they think about Hunt Dining Hall and see how easy it is to get food at Mary Baldwin University!
02:37
Let's take a look at zoe's dorm!
Zoe Pine Dorms
Let's take a look at Zoe's life in King Dorm! It's a little messy, because she hasn't unpacked from break yet. But home is home!
10:07
Let's tour downtown staunton!
Zoe Pine Campus
Dooooooowntooooooooown! You don't want no beef boy, Know I run these streets boy, better follow me toward DOWNTOWNNNNNN!!!! Let's take a look at downtown Staunton and see what nightlife Staunton has!
01:48
College lecture hall and film class
Zoe Pine Academics
Let's take a look at Francis Auditorium and what to expect from a class on campus!
02:13
What to expect for freshman dorms
Zoe Pine Dorms
What do you need to bring to Mary Baldwin's freshman dorms? A Fan, Coffee, and a will to live!
01:18
Bye zoe! farewell to the tour!
Zoe Pine Interview
Zoe is Audi 5000! I hope you enjoyed this tour of Mary Baldwin University and that you can see what Mary Baldwin University is like!
