Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Samford University (SU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Samford University (SU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Samford University (SU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Samford University (SU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Samford University (SU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Samford University (SU) campus by taking you around Birmingham. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Samford University (SU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Samford University (SU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Samford University (SU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Samford University (SU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Samford University (SU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Samford University (SU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Samford University (SU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Samford University (SU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Samford University (SU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Samford University (SU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Samford University (SU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Samford University (SU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Samford University (SU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Samford University (SU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Samford University (SU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Samford University (SU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Samford University (SU) and Birmingham during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:58
Welcome to samford university!
Bethany Luke Interview
Welcome to Samford University! My name is Bethany and I am a freshman from Belmont, NC studying Chemistry. It is important to note that Samford University is a Christian University, so convocations and open prayer are apart of campus life. However, Samford is very inclusive and everyone is encouraged to be themselves here. Samford does have Greek life and many traditions, such as Step Sing that I will explain later on, so I hope you will stick around to hear more about it!
01:50
Bethany invites you into her lofted dormrm
Bethany Luke Dorms
Vail is one of two freshman female dorms on Campus. This is my room shared with one roommate, it is on a hallway with a community bathroom. I personally love living in a community style hallway as it allows me to interact with my hallmates even on the heaviest of studying days. Storage tricks and command strips are your best friend in college. Also, cute hangers are great for vail, considering about half of the closets are open and unwalled. I choose to go the random roommate route and it went well for me! Samford is unique in the fact that random roommates take personality tests and then are hand-picked my staff to be together, so it's not completely random.
02:01
Vail residence hall
Bethany Luke Dorms
This is an outlay of Vail Residence Hall, one of the two freshman female living arrangements. We share a community bathroom, where we keep shower caddies, etc. We also have one of the two laundry rooms on our hall, it has 6 washers and 6 dryers for the west side to use. There is another laundry room for the east side of Vail with the same number of washers and dryers. The lobby has a movie room that can be saved to watch movies with bean bags to sit on. Our lobby is great to hang out in and has plenty of sitting and even a pool table. There is also a kitchen with ice, stove, and vending machines.
01:27
Bethany takes you to brooks hall!
Bethany Luke Academics
Brooks Hall is one of the most common freshman year buildings for taking General Education classes. I have taken UCCA and UCCP in Brooks, which is our communication class and historical course required of all Samford students. These classes are offered M, W, F for an hour each, or T, Th for two hours each. It's up to you and your schedule as to which one you choose to take. It is on the main quad of campus, right next to Reid chapel, which is very convenient for those T or Th classes when you choose to go to Convocation afterwards.
01:13
A weekend in birmingham!
Bethany Luke
Samford students enjoy going to concerts, football games, eating brunch at aesthetically pleasing spots, dancing on the quad when an old band comes out with a new song :) and many other experiences that are appropriate at the college age!
01:45
Bethany takes you through propst and a lab!
Bethany Luke Academics
Propst is Samford's science building. It's where chemistry, anatomy, biology, and labs all take place. The conservatory, where our own greenhouse is, houses hundreds of pants to be enjoyed by students in between classes. The other side also has a planetarium that puts on weekly shows showing the stars. I show some of my time in Organic Chemistry lab waiting for a reaction to occur.
01:16
Pittman, beason woods, and tri delta housing!
Bethany Luke Dorms
Welcome to Pittman, Tri Delta, and Beason Woods living options. First up is Pittman, the second of two freshmen living options. My friend Jules, was kind enough to show us her suite-style room. Suite-style has two roommates sharing a room with a hallway and bathroom and another two roommates. Tri Delta was shown next, this is one of six sororities on campus. It has its own bathroom per room, along with two closets. Beason Woods is the main option for sophomore, junior, senior years and is apartment style.
02:02
Bethany and jules discuss life at samford and ecse major
Bethany Luke Campus
Meet Jules, also known as Juliana, from Nashville, Tennesee! She is also a freshman here at Samford and an ECSE major, which is a unique elementary education program here within our school of Education. With this major one is certified to teach special needs, pre-K through 6th grade, and early childhood education, and full certification with student teaching Junior and Senior year by graduation. Academic life here at Samford is also discussed, it is important to go to classes, take good notes, and USE office hours. If you do this it is very likely you will succeed at Samford. Office hours would probably be one of my biggest pieces of advice because we have some of the best professors nationally and they have always been welcoming a huge help with all my and Jules classes.
02:46
Bethany talks through the classroom experience
Bethany Luke Academics
Classrooms are usually discussion based at Samford, however, larger class sizes in science and language classes tend to be more lecture based. Labs are also offered for languages and sciences. Faculty to student ratio is 12 students to 1 faculty member. Academics are important at Samford University, as the recognition one receives upon graduation should say. However, if one is willing to put in some time, balanced with a social life and use the resources available it is very possible to be successful.
01:06
Bethany welcomes you to ben brown and chs
Bethany Luke
Ben Brown is located between our dining hall/student center and the library; which makes it a good and popular hangout spot. On this we day we were doing what is called "tabling." Tabling is when an organization, such as Tri Delta, sets up a table on ben brown to sell goods, raise awareness, and sign-ups for the organizations at the beginning of the semesters. CHS is our College of Health and Sciences it is where nursing majors will spend much of their time and also where everyone takes concepts, our physical education class. CHS was previously the headquarters for Southern Living magazine and as such is beautifully laid as you will see.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved