CAMPUSREEL

Mississippi State University (MSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Mississippi State University (MSU)?

Visiting Mississippi State University (MSU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Mississippi State University (MSU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Mississippi State as well. Remember that Mississippi State is also catering to 16712 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Mississippi State University (MSU)?

The Mississippi State University (MSU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Mississippi State. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Courtyard by Marriott Starkville MSU at The Mill Conference Center at Mississippi State University (MSU)
  • Historic Hotel Chester at Mississippi State University (MSU)
  • Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Starkville at Mississippi State University (MSU)
  • Red Roof Inn Starkville - University at Mississippi State University (MSU)
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Starkville at MSU at Mississippi State University (MSU)
  • University Motel at Mississippi State University (MSU)
  • Quality Inn at Mississippi State University (MSU)
  • Comfort Suites at Mississippi State University (MSU)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Starkville at Mississippi State University (MSU)
  • Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Starkville at Mississippi State University (MSU)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Starkville at Mississippi State University (MSU)
  • Hampton Inn Starkville at Mississippi State University (MSU)

What do families do in Mississippi State when they visit Mississippi State University (MSU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Mississippi State. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Mississippi State University (MSU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Mississippi State.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Mississippi State University (MSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

03:17
Hanging out in our free time.
Dorms
So in my free time I like to just hang out with my friends and goof off! Tucker is one of my really good friends and he was actually one of the first people I met when I came here to Mississippi State. He was in my "family group" at the Baptist Student Union and had bible study together. We clicked the time we met and have been super good friends ever since.
03:35
First week of school!
Academics
On the first week before school starts Mississippi State hosts several events on campus called Dawg Days. There are tons of giveaways, free stuff, and FREE FOOD. On the first day of school every year we have this event hosted on the Drill Field called Shades of Starkville. Shades of Starkville is when a ton of businesses, clubs, and organizations hand out free stuff and promote their brand or organization. Then at the end of the day on the first day back, the school has a small pep rally event called the Drill. That is what you saw the band performing at.
02:22
Meet the players!
So every year before the football season begins, the athletic department has an event where everyone gets to meet all the teams for the fall season. We were able to get autographs from majority of the football team and the head coach! This is a great spirit event to get everyone ready for the upcoming season.
01:33
That concludes our tour!
Campus
Thank you for being apart of my tour! I really did have so much fun getting to show you guys around my campus. I hope to see you guys soon. I hope this tour really helped you guys see what Mississippi State is all about and I hope you enjoyed every part of it. Thanks and See you guys here in Starkville! Hail State!
00:40
Dawg days performance
Campus
This year they had two special performances to top off the end of our Dawg Days events. THE BAND CAMINO was the band I got to see perform at the amphitheater and this was their first time performing in Starkville. THE BAND CAMINO is actually from my hometown and went to high school with some of my friends. They are now the opening band for Ben Rector's 2018 tour this year!
02:09
The drill field
Campus
The Drill Field is the main central location of campus. When Mississippi State University was first opened, the school was originally an Army and Military school. The "Drill Field" is where the soldiers would come out to do drill every morning. Now it is the central location for everything on campus. A lot of people come out to lay in the grass, play frisbee, or have events.
03:33
Balancing school with work and life
Campus
I am sharing with everyone how I make it through college. Balancing college with work and a social life can be hectic, but we as college students can make it work!
03:13
The perry cafeteria
Food
The Perry Cafeteria is one of three dining halls on campus we have to choose from. The Perry is one of the original dining halls that students ate at. The Perry is centrally located next to the Drill Field and the Student Union. You can use your block meal here, which is part of your meal plan or you can pay to eat here as well. Every Wednesday is their Southern Comfort Food day. That is their most popular day, because they serve fresh fried chicken or grilled chicken, mac and cheese, rice with buttered gravy on the side. For Thanksgiving, they serve fresh turkey, stuffing, yams, and cornbread.
02:46
Isaiah's testimony about mississippi state
Campus
Isaiah is a senior here at Mississippi State and shares with us about why he chose to come to Mississippi State! Fun Fact- his dad used to be a starting football player here back in the late 80's-early 90's. He also shares with us as to how the cowbell became part of the MSU tradition.
03:03
Old main academic building
Academics
This is the brand new academic building Old Main. This building was designed after the dormitory Old Main that burned down a long time ago. They designed the outside of the building to look like a similar replica of the old dorm, to remember our past time. Now it serves as a general studies building for the students.
