When is the best time to visit Auburn University (AU)?

Visiting Auburn University (AU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Auburn University (AU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Auburn as well. Remember that Auburn is also catering to 21551 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Auburn University (AU)?

The Auburn University (AU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Auburn. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Sleep Inn & Suites at Auburn University (AU)

Clarion Inn & Suites University Center at Auburn University (AU)

The Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference Center at Auburn University (AU)

Courtyard by Marriott Auburn at Auburn University (AU)

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Auburn - University Area at Auburn University (AU)

Hampton Inn Auburn at Auburn University (AU)

Quality Inn at Auburn University (AU)

Econo Lodge at Auburn University (AU)

Tru by Hilton Auburn at Auburn University (AU)

University Inn at Auburn University (AU)

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Auburn at Auburn University (AU)

Stay Lodge at Auburn University (AU)

Crenshaw Guest House B & B at Auburn University (AU)

The Collegiate Hotel at Auburn at Auburn University (AU)

InTown Suites Extended Stay Auburn AL - Auburn University at Auburn University (AU)

Fountainview Mansion at Auburn University (AU)

Quality Inn University Area at Auburn University (AU)

What do families do in Auburn when they visit Auburn University (AU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Auburn. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Auburn University (AU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Auburn.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Auburn University (AU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours: