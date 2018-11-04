Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Auburn University (AU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Auburn University (AU)?

Visiting Auburn University (AU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Auburn University (AU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Auburn as well. Remember that Auburn is also catering to 21551 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Auburn University (AU)?

The Auburn University (AU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Auburn. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Sleep Inn & Suites at Auburn University (AU)
  • Clarion Inn & Suites University Center at Auburn University (AU)
  • The Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference Center at Auburn University (AU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Auburn at Auburn University (AU)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Auburn - University Area at Auburn University (AU)
  • Hampton Inn Auburn at Auburn University (AU)
  • Quality Inn at Auburn University (AU)
  • Econo Lodge at Auburn University (AU)
  • Tru by Hilton Auburn at Auburn University (AU)
  • University Inn at Auburn University (AU)
  • Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Auburn at Auburn University (AU)
  • Stay Lodge at Auburn University (AU)
  • Crenshaw Guest House B & B at Auburn University (AU)
  • The Collegiate Hotel at Auburn at Auburn University (AU)
  • InTown Suites Extended Stay Auburn AL - Auburn University at Auburn University (AU)
  • Fountainview Mansion at Auburn University (AU)
  • Quality Inn University Area at Auburn University (AU)

What do families do in Auburn when they visit Auburn University (AU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Auburn. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Auburn University (AU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Auburn.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Auburn University (AU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:38
Meet you auburn university tour guide!
Keoshia McGhee Dorms
Hey everyone! So excited to take you on a journey with me as you get to see Auburn University's campus! I hope you enjoy!
03:06
Auburn students get real!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
I decided to ask a few students a few questions about their life at Auburn, their majors, and how they feel about certain things.
03:12
Funniest meal plan description ever!
Keoshia McGhee Food
Foy Hall is a common hall for students to come and eat with different selections for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. As you will see in the video there is a hilarious description of our meal plan brought to you by my friends.
02:32
Tallest building on campus !!!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
Haley Center is right in the middle of campus! This is the tallest buildings on campus and oldest buildings on campus. It is also on of the more popular buildings on campus because this is the College of Education building so, all Auburn students will experience a class or classes in this building.
02:59
Let's explore my favorite building!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
Spidle Hall is the College of Human Sciences. This is the building for my major with is Design! Interior design and merchandising majors are also located in the building.
01:24
The curse of the auburn seal !
Keoshia McGhee Campus
The Auburn Seal is a historical landmark located in front of Langdon Hall. The seal has been their since the 1970s and many students avoid stepping on the seal during and outside of class hours because, of the fear of the curse!
01:24
Models at mommas!
Keoshia McGhee Food
Halloween Night I went to the original Momma Goldberg's Deli with a few members from the AU modeling board! Momma Goldberg's is a very popular spot right off of campus! They have desserts, sandwiches, nachos, beer, and more! Check it out!
02:54
Library tour!!!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
The Mell Street classroom building is a new edition to the front of our RBD library! The library is one of the busiest buildings on campus. It is also located at the very top of campus and there is plenty of places to park and buses to get students to it.
02:09
Pups on the plains!
Keoshia McGhee
Cater Lawn is Located right next to the concourse and in front of Upper Quad! Some of the best events and activities happen here! This is the bested convenient places to go in between classes!
01:21
And class continues!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
This is half of my day to day schedule as a design major. I have two classes a day in the mornings and I'm done right before noon. All of my classes are discussion and team project based.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved