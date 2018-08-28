Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Mississippi State University (MSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Mississippi State University (MSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 29 tour videos for Mississippi State University (MSU), so you can expect to spend between 87 to 145 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Mississippi State University (MSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Mississippi State University (MSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Mississippi State University (MSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Mississippi State University (MSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Mississippi State, MS so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Mississippi State University (MSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Mississippi State weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Mississippi State University (MSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Mississippi State University (MSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Mississippi State University (MSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Mississippi State University (MSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Mississippi State if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Mississippi State University (MSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Mississippi State University (MSU)?

Below is a list of every Mississippi State University (MSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Mississippi State University (MSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Mississippi State University (MSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Mississippi State University (MSU) students!

What is city Mississippi State, MS like?

Mississippi State is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Mississippi State University (MSU).

Who are the tour guides for Mississippi State University (MSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Mississippi State University (MSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Mississippi State University (MSU) tours:

Mississippi State University (MSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Mississippi State University (MSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Mississippi State and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Mississippi State University (MSU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
03:17
Hanging out in our free time.
Dorms
So in my free time I like to just hang out with my friends and goof off! Tucker is one of my really good friends and he was actually one of the first people I met when I came here to Mississippi State. He was in my "family group" at the Baptist Student Union and had bible study together. We clicked the time we met and have been super good friends ever since.
03:35
First week of school!
Academics
On the first week before school starts Mississippi State hosts several events on campus called Dawg Days. There are tons of giveaways, free stuff, and FREE FOOD. On the first day of school every year we have this event hosted on the Drill Field called Shades of Starkville. Shades of Starkville is when a ton of businesses, clubs, and organizations hand out free stuff and promote their brand or organization. Then at the end of the day on the first day back, the school has a small pep rally event called the Drill. That is what you saw the band performing at.
02:22
Meet the players!
So every year before the football season begins, the athletic department has an event where everyone gets to meet all the teams for the fall season. We were able to get autographs from majority of the football team and the head coach! This is a great spirit event to get everyone ready for the upcoming season.
01:33
That concludes our tour!
Campus
Thank you for being apart of my tour! I really did have so much fun getting to show you guys around my campus. I hope to see you guys soon. I hope this tour really helped you guys see what Mississippi State is all about and I hope you enjoyed every part of it. Thanks and See you guys here in Starkville! Hail State!
00:40
Dawg days performance
Campus
This year they had two special performances to top off the end of our Dawg Days events. THE BAND CAMINO was the band I got to see perform at the amphitheater and this was their first time performing in Starkville. THE BAND CAMINO is actually from my hometown and went to high school with some of my friends. They are now the opening band for Ben Rector's 2018 tour this year!
02:09
The drill field
Campus
The Drill Field is the main central location of campus. When Mississippi State University was first opened, the school was originally an Army and Military school. The "Drill Field" is where the soldiers would come out to do drill every morning. Now it is the central location for everything on campus. A lot of people come out to lay in the grass, play frisbee, or have events.
03:33
Balancing school with work and life
Campus
I am sharing with everyone how I make it through college. Balancing college with work and a social life can be hectic, but we as college students can make it work!
03:13
The perry cafeteria
Food
The Perry Cafeteria is one of three dining halls on campus we have to choose from. The Perry is one of the original dining halls that students ate at. The Perry is centrally located next to the Drill Field and the Student Union. You can use your block meal here, which is part of your meal plan or you can pay to eat here as well. Every Wednesday is their Southern Comfort Food day. That is their most popular day, because they serve fresh fried chicken or grilled chicken, mac and cheese, rice with buttered gravy on the side. For Thanksgiving, they serve fresh turkey, stuffing, yams, and cornbread.
02:46
Isaiah's testimony about mississippi state
Campus
Isaiah is a senior here at Mississippi State and shares with us about why he chose to come to Mississippi State! Fun Fact- his dad used to be a starting football player here back in the late 80's-early 90's. He also shares with us as to how the cowbell became part of the MSU tradition.
03:03
Old main academic building
Academics
This is the brand new academic building Old Main. This building was designed after the dormitory Old Main that burned down a long time ago. They designed the outside of the building to look like a similar replica of the old dorm, to remember our past time. Now it serves as a general studies building for the students.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved