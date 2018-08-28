How long do Mississippi State University (MSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 29 tour videos for Mississippi State University (MSU), so you can expect to spend between 87 to 145 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Mississippi State University (MSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Mississippi State University (MSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Mississippi State University (MSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Mississippi State University (MSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Mississippi State, MS so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Mississippi State University (MSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Mississippi State weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Mississippi State University (MSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Mississippi State University (MSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Mississippi State University (MSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Mississippi State University (MSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Mississippi State if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Mississippi State University (MSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Mississippi State University (MSU)?

Below is a list of every Mississippi State University (MSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Mississippi State University (MSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Mississippi State University (MSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Mississippi State University (MSU) students!

What is city Mississippi State, MS like?

Mississippi State is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Mississippi State University (MSU).

Who are the tour guides for Mississippi State University (MSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Mississippi State University (MSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Mississippi State University (MSU) tours:

Mississippi State University (MSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Mississippi State University (MSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Mississippi State and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Mississippi State University (MSU) in person.

