Morehouse College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Morehouse College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Morehouse College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Morehouse College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Morehouse College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Morehouse College campus by taking you around Atlanta. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Morehouse College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Morehouse College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Morehouse College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Morehouse College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Morehouse College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Morehouse College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Morehouse College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Morehouse College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Morehouse College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Morehouse College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Morehouse College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Morehouse College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Morehouse College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Morehouse College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Morehouse College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Morehouse College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Morehouse College and Atlanta during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

11:08
Dorm haul (2017): morehouse edition
Cameron Nolan Dorms
College move-in day can always be a stressful time, don't worry- we've all been through it! In this video, I detail things to bring to College for your first year. Meet some of my first year friends, and see how I decorated my dorm!
10:01
Changing your major in college!
Cameron Nolan Academics
College is designed to grow, challenge, and possibly even change you. You may come into College assuming that you'll be a particular majoring until graduation, until you face the reality that you might change your mind. Not only is okay to change your major, it's normal! Before changing your major, there are steps that you need to take so be sure to watch this video!
10:57
Snow days in college
Cameron Nolan
What do you do when class is canceled and there is a winter wonderland outside? You play in it of course! Watch my friends and I enjoy campus life as we play in the snow and take our mind off of studying for just a little bit!
09:57
Morehouse college founder's week
Cameron Nolan
How many schools actually celebrate their founding? Well, on February 14, 1867, Morehouse College was founded, and every Valentine’s week we cherish our Founder's day! This week long celebration was jammed back with student engagement, "wave checks," and even a midnight surprise! Come and join the fun at Morehouse as you get a sneak peek at what really goes on at the House!
09:48
Failing tests
Cameron Nolan Academics
Failing in College is inevitable- embrace it! Everyone fails but not everyone has the will to overcome. In this video, I explain my process of failure and how to bounce back stronger than ever!
07:27
A day in the life of a student athlete
Cameron Nolan
Being a student athlete in college can be difficult. From the early mornings to the late nights, there is always something going on. How do you balance life, school, and sports? In this video, I give you a taste of what it's like to be a student athlete in the midst of your season!
05:08
Morehouse college vs. clark atlanta university basketball game
Cameron Nolan
College rivalries are what make the College great! Defining moments on the campus climate all boil down to how the rivalry game went. Watch in this video, Morehouse College take on SIAC rival Clark Atlanta University in a thrilling rematch!
