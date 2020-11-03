Sign Up
Georgetown College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Georgetown College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Georgetown College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Georgetown College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Georgetown College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Georgetown College campus by taking you around Georgetown. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Georgetown College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Georgetown College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Georgetown College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Georgetown College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Georgetown College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Georgetown College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Georgetown College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Georgetown College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Georgetown College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Georgetown College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Georgetown College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Georgetown College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Georgetown College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Georgetown College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Georgetown College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Georgetown College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Georgetown College and Georgetown during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:52
Elaina dobosiewicz at georgetown college
Elaina Dobosiewicz Interview
Hello! My name is Elaina Dobosiewicz and I am a junior at Georgetown College. I can't wait to share my experiences with you!
03:54
Career exploration video
Avery Hatfield Academics
This video is all about career exploration at Georgetown College. Georgetown provides students with many resources on how to assist students in their career exploration journey.
05:23
Academic review
Avery Hatfield Academics
This video is about the Asher Science Center, class size, professors, class structure, college workload and a bit about Georgetown activities.
08:25
Tour of georgetown college
Avery Hatfield Campus
This is a mini version of a tour you would get if you came to visit GC! This video hits the majority of the buildings on campus and gives you a good overview of the academic buildings. I hope you enjoy!
04:29
Why i chose georgetown college
Kaitlyn Winters Interview
Georgetown has a lot to offer, this is what drew me in!
01:49
Why i chose georgetown college!
Joabe Barbosa Interview
The first part of the video is shot at Georgetown College’s Soccer complex. The second part is shot in a typical dorm room in Georgetown College.
04:39
Why i chose gc!
Avery Hatfield Interview
This is a quick introduction video about me, how classes are being held at GC during the pandemic, and my journey to deciding to go to GC!
07:50
Clubs and activities at georgetown college
Avery Hatfield
This video is about clubs and activities at Georgetown College. I am involved in everything from honors to Delight ministries.
03:13
Some of my favorite classes at georgetown college!
Elaina Dobosiewicz Academics
At Georgetown College, there are many academic requirements you have to fulfill to graduate. These are the classes I took and loved! I expect that you will love them too!
03:11
International student perspectives at gc
Demo Account Campus
Learn about Georgetown College from one of our international student athletes.
