Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Morehouse College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Morehouse College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 7 tour videos for Morehouse College, so you can expect to spend between 21 to 35 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Morehouse College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Morehouse College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Morehouse College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Morehouse College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Atlanta, GA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Morehouse College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Atlanta weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Morehouse College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Morehouse College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Morehouse College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Morehouse College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Atlanta if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Morehouse College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Morehouse College?

Below is a list of every Morehouse College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Morehouse College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Morehouse College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Morehouse College students!

What is city Atlanta, GA like?

Atlanta is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Morehouse College.

Who are the tour guides for Morehouse College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Morehouse College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Morehouse College tours:

Morehouse College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Morehouse College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Atlanta and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Morehouse College in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
11:08
Dorm haul (2017): morehouse edition
Cameron Nolan Dorms
College move-in day can always be a stressful time, don't worry- we've all been through it! In this video, I detail things to bring to College for your first year. Meet some of my first year friends, and see how I decorated my dorm!
10:01
Changing your major in college!
Cameron Nolan Academics
College is designed to grow, challenge, and possibly even change you. You may come into College assuming that you'll be a particular majoring until graduation, until you face the reality that you might change your mind. Not only is okay to change your major, it's normal! Before changing your major, there are steps that you need to take so be sure to watch this video!
10:57
Snow days in college
Cameron Nolan
What do you do when class is canceled and there is a winter wonderland outside? You play in it of course! Watch my friends and I enjoy campus life as we play in the snow and take our mind off of studying for just a little bit!
09:57
Morehouse college founder's week
Cameron Nolan
How many schools actually celebrate their founding? Well, on February 14, 1867, Morehouse College was founded, and every Valentine’s week we cherish our Founder's day! This week long celebration was jammed back with student engagement, "wave checks," and even a midnight surprise! Come and join the fun at Morehouse as you get a sneak peek at what really goes on at the House!
09:48
Failing tests
Cameron Nolan Academics
Failing in College is inevitable- embrace it! Everyone fails but not everyone has the will to overcome. In this video, I explain my process of failure and how to bounce back stronger than ever!
07:27
A day in the life of a student athlete
Cameron Nolan
Being a student athlete in college can be difficult. From the early mornings to the late nights, there is always something going on. How do you balance life, school, and sports? In this video, I give you a taste of what it's like to be a student athlete in the midst of your season!
05:08
Morehouse college vs. clark atlanta university basketball game
Cameron Nolan
College rivalries are what make the College great! Defining moments on the campus climate all boil down to how the rivalry game went. Watch in this video, Morehouse College take on SIAC rival Clark Atlanta University in a thrilling rematch!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved