Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

New York University (NYU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are New York University (NYU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. New York University (NYU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of New York University (NYU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the New York University (NYU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the New York University (NYU) campus by taking you around New York. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a New York University (NYU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit New York University (NYU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of New York University (NYU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the New York University (NYU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting New York University (NYU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting New York University (NYU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at New York University (NYU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of New York University (NYU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a New York University (NYU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring New York University (NYU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting New York University (NYU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the New York University (NYU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a New York University (NYU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a New York University (NYU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting New York University (NYU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour New York University (NYU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience New York University (NYU) and New York during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:52
Let me introduce myself!
Campus
I'm really excited to meet you guys and show you around our LARGE campus, but most importantly to introduce you to New York City (:
03:53
The city!
What's the best part of city? Well, let's ask some people and see what they say! Is it the Broadway shows? Is it the food? The fashion? Or just the place that contains it all like... hmm.. Time Square?!
01:14
Look, classrooms!
Academics
NYU is a very spread out campus, so class sizes can range anywhere from a small conference room to a large studio room to maybe even a theater? The classrooms sizes for every major varies, but here's what my classrooms look like!
02:55
The campus "squares"
NYU's Campus is so far integrated into the city, that even the parks become study spots for students year-round! Washington Square Park (or WaSquPa) and Union Square are too heavily frequented places by us students here! Full of chess, dancers, singers, rap battles, and lots of time FREE food!
03:01
Hidden gem (important building): how to make money on campus
The thing about being in college, it's expensive. NYU is a little more expensive than most, and New York City, is very expensive. So, you're going to need something to balance out your budget so you're account isn't always at zero! And after a while, you may not want to ask your parents for money anymore! I honestly don't hear about enough people taking advantage of these two things, especially not freshmen!
02:29
New york transportation!
Yes, the dreaded New York subway. I want to give you a taste of what it's like in all of it's LOUD glory! And maybe you might even prefer this *slightly more expensive* alternative to the subway, uber, or Lyft! Who knows? But, get your MTA Metro Cards ready, for the subway jungles!! !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=40.7552083,-73.98741330000001&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 40.7552083 !here_should_be_longitude! -73.98741330000001
05:52
Dorm rooms!
Dorms
The First Year Residence Hall process is not a very easy one! Yeah, the videos on the websites help, but you're not exactly sure which one to choose or how beneficial it is living on campus? Maybe this can help you! Living on campus first year makes the transition much easier, and the buildings cater to us as students with what ever we need including study rooms, dance rooms, music practice rooms, and some dorms even have computer labs and black box theaters!
01:43
The la la- library!!
Academics
The center of all knowledge on campus! Eight Floors of books, study rooms, printers, computers, and sleeping, studying students! NYU shares our library with The New School and Parsons! Welcome to (depending on your major) where you'll be spending MUCH of your time (:
00:51
Stern school of business (it's just pretty.. in such a business way)
Academics
If you're a business, management, accounting, marketing, advertising, finance, or any major that leads around this road, then you'll be visiting this building quite a lot!
02:07
Hmmm, where can i study?
Academics
Studying is a HUGE part of college, and if you want to do it right? You've got to find the best places! So, here's a few I've found so far that have worked well for me and helped me ace my tests (well, most of them).
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved