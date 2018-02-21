Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) campus by taking you around College Park. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Maryland-College Park (UMD). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) and College Park during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:27
Meet nicole!
Check out my videos as I show you around the University of Maryland!
00:44
Nicole shows you her favorite spot on campus
Academics
The view from the second floor patio of the McKeldin Library is one of my favorite hidden gems on campus! When it's warm out, the patio is a great study spot or just a nice place to hang out with friends and overlook the beautiful mall!
00:18
Views from a study lounge!
Dorms
The study lounges are great hangout spots for getting work done or socializing! Sometimes the Resident Assistant (RA - basically a parent to everyone on their floor) will organize events that take place in the study lounges; we've had pancake nights, movie nights, hot cocoa bars, and more.
00:38
Sacrifices to testudo
These videos were all taken during finals, when people would go to extremes to make sure they would get a good grade on their final exams, papers, or projects. The amount of luck you need generally is reflected in the size or value of your sacrifice, so things from TVs, couches, candies, and coffee all make their way onto Testudo's statue in times of need.
01:41
Check out mckeldin mall - the main quad on campus
The Mall, located at the center of campus, is usually super crowded in-between classes because it's the hub of a lot of academic buildings. But after classes end, it's usually filled with students lounging, hanging out on hammocks, getting work done, or tossing a frisbee! There are also events held here throughout the year, from carnivals with rides to activity fairs showing off all 800+ of the school's clubs and organizations.
00:56
My morning routine
Dorms
Check out what a normal morning usually looks like for me! My routine varies based on what my schedule for that day looks like, but I generally try to have a stable routine down.
01:19
Nicole gives you a tour of her dorm room
Dorms
This will give you an idea of what dorms at UMD usually look like! Keep in mind that my roommate and I both lofted our beds, so our room has more floor space than most. I highly recommend lofting if you have the ability!
00:20
Check out the eppley recreation center
Eppley is the largest gym on campus and it provides students with plenty of unique opportunities to get moving, such as a rock wall, group fitness classes like Body Combat, racquetball courts, ping pong, and more. There's also a great smoothie place inside, which is an awesome incentive for a workout!
00:30
Nicole shows you a classroom and lecture hall
Academics
Classes at the University can vary a lot in terms of size, so there are plenty of different classroom sizes and configurations to accommodate the needs of a given class. The first classroom pictured holds around 30 students, whereas the lecture hall pictured can hold several hundred students.
00:08
"they look like ants"
This is a very common sight on weekdays during classes! Everyone has somewhere to be. If walking doesn't cut it for you, a lot of students also choose to bike, skateboard, or scooter to class instead.
