North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
2024 NC State University Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 97.0% of freshman live on campus at NC State University?
What type of housing does NC State University provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at NC State University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|63.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|1.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|1.0
|Sorority Housing
|true
|2.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|1.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|28.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|3.0
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) feel like home!
- Nelson Hall Dorm at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
- Wilson College of Textiles Dorm at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
- North Carolina State University Dorm at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
- Cates Ave Dorm at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
- Wolf Ridge Apartments Dorm at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
- Cates Ave. / Talley Dorm at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
What are the dimensions of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) dorm rooms?
The North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
