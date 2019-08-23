Sign Up
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)

2024 NC State University Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 97.0% of freshman live on campus at NC State University?

What type of housing does NC State University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at NC State University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 63.0
Women's Dorms true 1.0
Men's Dorms true 1.0
Sorority Housing true 2.0
Fraternity Housing true 1.0
Single-student Apartments true 28.0
Married Student Apartments true 3.0
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) dorm rooms?

The North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

12:48
How to survive living with roommates nc state university
Olivia Noles Dorms
All about how to survive living with roommate! My number one tip: be as laid back as possible and realize that this is only a temporary situation so it's not a huge deal if you end up with someone you don't love!
08:23
College packing / move in day tips ncsu
Olivia Noles Dorms
Sharing all my tips for packing for college and move-in day!
09:52
Pack with me for college / packing tips and tricks ncsu
Olivia Noles Dorms
Pack with me for college!
12:09
Dorm tour caroll hall nc state university
Olivia Noles Dorms
Dorm Tour of Caroll Hall at NC State University!
07:39
What you need to bring to college nc state university
Olivia Noles Dorms
What you need to bring to college!
04:59
What you dont need to take to college nc state university
Olivia Noles Dorms
What you dont need to bring to college! Some dorms come with things like a mini fridge and others do not allow certain items such as Christmas lights!
12:29
What dorm life is really like nc state university
Olivia Noles Dorms
The truth about dorm life
15:42
College move in day vlog 2018 nc state university
Olivia Noles Dorms
Move back to college with me!
06:54
Shopping for back to school nc state university
Olivia Noles Dorms
Shop with me for apartment necessities for college!
08:59
Nc state apartment tour.mp4
Olivia Noles Dorms
My apartment tour at NC State University- Wolf Ridge Apartments
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) Wolf Ridge Apartments

08:59
Nc state apartment tour.mp4
Olivia Noles Dorms
My apartment tour at NC State University- Wolf Ridge Apartments
