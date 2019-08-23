What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 97.0% of freshman live on campus at NC State University?

What type of housing does NC State University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at NC State University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 63.0 Women's Dorms true 1.0 Men's Dorms true 1.0 Sorority Housing true 2.0 Fraternity Housing true 1.0 Single-student Apartments true 28.0 Married Student Apartments true 3.0 Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0 Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) dorm rooms?

The North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours: