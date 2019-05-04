Sign Up
Otterbein University (OU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Otterbein University (OU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Otterbein University (OU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Otterbein University (OU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Otterbein University (OU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Otterbein University (OU) campus by taking you around Westerville. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Otterbein University (OU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Otterbein University (OU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Otterbein University (OU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Otterbein University (OU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Otterbein University (OU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Otterbein University (OU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Otterbein University (OU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Otterbein University (OU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Otterbein University (OU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Otterbein University (OU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Otterbein University (OU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Otterbein University (OU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Otterbein University (OU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Otterbein University (OU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Otterbein University (OU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Otterbein University (OU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Otterbein University (OU) and Westerville during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:28
Otterbein introduction
Savannah Schakett Interview
Savannah welcomes you to her tour of Otterbein.
01:18
Towers and classroom
Savannah Schakett Academics
A look into a typical classroom in Towers. Savannah details what classes are like, including class size and materials covered in typical Integrative Studies (INST) classes.
01:53
Logan's dorm
Savannah Schakett Dorms
We take a look at Freshman Logan's dorm in the Honors Hall.
01:32
Student interviews- caleb and chase
Savannah Schakett Interview
Here we talk to Caleb and Chase about the best and worst of Otterbein. Then, we go over to The OtterDen, one of Otterbein's main food halls.
02:32
Otterbean + library
Savannah Schakett Food
Going through the OtterBean and Courtwright Memorial Library, Savannah shares some fun facts about Otterbein while you tour the sites.
02:45
theater and dance
Savannah Schakett Academics
Savannah shows you around the fine arts centers on campus. Plus you may even catch a sneak peek at some past shows from the 2018-2019 season!
00:23
Kevin's dorm
Savannah Schakett Dorms
This short video shows you a second dorm on campus. Savannah talks about Residence Life and the nature of living in dorms at Otterbein.
01:37
Student interviews and wrap up
Savannah Schakett Campus
This video has a variety of short student interviews about the best of Otterbein, including the premiere Internship initiative the university has taken on. Savannah wraps up the tour with a final farewell.
