How long do Otterbein University (OU) tours last?

Otterbein University (OU) has about 8 tour videos, so you can expect to spend between 24 to 40 minutes total watching content.

Where do Otterbein University (OU) tours start?

If you're touring Otterbein University (OU) in person with a traditional walking tour you'll likely start at the admissions office. The school's address is listed as Westerville, OH. Before beginning a tour at Otterbein University (OU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Westerville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains.

When do Otterbein University (OU) tours start?

Most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. You can explore Westerville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Otterbein University (OU)?

What will I see on a Otterbein University (OU) tour?

Tours for Otterbein University (OU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos.

What is city Westerville, OH like?

Westerville is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Otterbein University (OU).

Who are the tour guides for Otterbein University (OU) on CampusReel?

Anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Otterbein University (OU) tours:

Otterbein University (OU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. After you've taken the time learn about the campus, Westerville and overall experience, then you can consider visiting Otterbein University (OU) in person.

