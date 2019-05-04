Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Otterbein University (OU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Otterbein University (OU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 8 tour videos for Otterbein University (OU), so you can expect to spend between 24 to 40 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Otterbein University (OU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Otterbein University (OU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Otterbein University (OU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Otterbein University (OU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Westerville, OH so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Otterbein University (OU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Westerville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Otterbein University (OU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Otterbein University (OU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Otterbein University (OU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Otterbein University (OU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Westerville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Otterbein University (OU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Otterbein University (OU)?

Below is a list of every Otterbein University (OU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Otterbein University (OU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Otterbein University (OU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Otterbein University (OU) students!

What is city Westerville, OH like?

Westerville is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Otterbein University (OU).

Who are the tour guides for Otterbein University (OU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Otterbein University (OU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Otterbein University (OU) tours:

Otterbein University (OU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Otterbein University (OU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Westerville and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Otterbein University (OU) in person.

00:28
Otterbein introduction
Savannah Schakett Interview
Savannah welcomes you to her tour of Otterbein.
01:18
Towers and classroom
Savannah Schakett Academics
A look into a typical classroom in Towers. Savannah details what classes are like, including class size and materials covered in typical Integrative Studies (INST) classes.
01:53
Logan's dorm
Savannah Schakett Dorms
We take a look at Freshman Logan's dorm in the Honors Hall.
01:32
Student interviews- caleb and chase
Savannah Schakett Interview
Here we talk to Caleb and Chase about the best and worst of Otterbein. Then, we go over to The OtterDen, one of Otterbein's main food halls.
02:32
Otterbean + library
Savannah Schakett Food
Going through the OtterBean and Courtwright Memorial Library, Savannah shares some fun facts about Otterbein while you tour the sites.
02:45
theater and dance
Savannah Schakett Academics
Savannah shows you around the fine arts centers on campus. Plus you may even catch a sneak peek at some past shows from the 2018-2019 season!
00:23
Kevin's dorm
Savannah Schakett Dorms
This short video shows you a second dorm on campus. Savannah talks about Residence Life and the nature of living in dorms at Otterbein.
01:37
Student interviews and wrap up
Savannah Schakett Campus
This video has a variety of short student interviews about the best of Otterbein, including the premiere Internship initiative the university has taken on. Savannah wraps up the tour with a final farewell.
