CAMPUSREEL

University of the Pacific (UOP) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of the Pacific (UOP) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of the Pacific (UOP) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of the Pacific (UOP) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of the Pacific (UOP) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of the Pacific (UOP) campus by taking you around Stockton. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of the Pacific (UOP) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of the Pacific (UOP) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of the Pacific (UOP) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of the Pacific (UOP) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of the Pacific (UOP) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of the Pacific (UOP) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of the Pacific (UOP)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of the Pacific (UOP) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of the Pacific (UOP) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of the Pacific (UOP) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of the Pacific (UOP) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of the Pacific (UOP) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of the Pacific (UOP) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of the Pacific (UOP) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of the Pacific (UOP) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of the Pacific (UOP). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of the Pacific (UOP) and Stockton during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

03:59
Matthias: why i chose pacific
Demo Account Interview
Political Science and Philosophy major Matthias Lopez talks about academics at University of the Pacific, what attracted him to the Political Science program, and how he was welcomed to the UOP campus community with open arms.
04:47
Katie: why i chose pacific
Katie Lee Interview
University of the Pacific Pre-Pharmacy student Katie Lee talks about what attracted her to UOP, why she was happy to pick a school close to her home in Sacramento, and what she loves about our campus. She also breaks down the different degree paths in the Pre-Pharmacy program. #jointheroar
04:30
Jacob: why i chose pacific
Jacob Gray Interview
Get to know Communications major and East Coast native Jacob Gray! Jacob hadn’t heard much abut University of the Pacific before he applied, but he is glad he decided to say “Yes!” to UOP. Learn about his journey in the exploratory major (aka undeclared), how our campus made him nostalgic for the East Coast and what he thinks about the Tiger community.
04:34
Jessica: why i chose pacific
Jessica Alva Interview
Meet Jessica Alva, a student at University of the Pacific double-majoring in Applied Mathematics and Economics, with a Data Science minor. Jessica talks about how she learned about UOP during a scholarship search, when she started picturing herself as part of the Tiger community, and why she is grateful for the Powell Scholars Program she is part of.
04:58
Sahila: my transition to college at uop
Sahila Shah Interview
Marketing major Sahila Shah talks about why she chose that major and the coolest classes she has taken in the program at University of the Pacific. Find out what she has learned from Pacific’s alumni network and how she eased into college life after graduating high school.
03:54
Katie: academics at university of the pacific
Luiza Macedo Academics
University of the Pacific Student, Katie Lee, gives a review about Pacific's academics! She dives into her personal academic experience and shares what resources are available to Pacific students to help them survive even the hardest of classes.
07:28
Jessica: a day in the life of a university of the pacific student
Jessica Alva
What does a Pacific student usually do in a day? Join Jessica as she takes you through a typical day, including exams, meetings and events to show you what a day in my life as a UOP student is like.
04:37
Jacob: tour the university of pacific campus
Jacob Gray Campus
Come along with Jacob as he shows you around University of the Pacific!
02:48
Matthias: stockton eats!
Luiza Macedo Food
Stockton was named the most diverse city in the United States, making the cuisine here diverse and incredible. Join Matthias as he takes you to try out some spots around Stockton, all within walking distance of the University of the Pacific campus.
01:46
Samantha: why i chose uop
Samantha Toribio Interview
Here are some of the reasons Samantha decided to leave Florida and attend the University of the Pacific.
