CAMPUSREEL

University of Redlands Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are University of Redlands virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Redlands is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Redlands virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Redlands vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Redlands campus by taking you around Redlands. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Redlands virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Redlands in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Redlands is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Redlands people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Redlands and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Redlands in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Redlands?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Redlands places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Redlands virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Redlands on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Redlands in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Redlands virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Redlands virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Redlands virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Redlands in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Redlands. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Redlands and Redlands during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Trending Content

02:13
What i love about university of redlands with briana
Demo Account Academics
What I Love About University of Redlands with Briana
01:00
Out and about at the university of redlands with jenni
Demo Account
Out and About at University of Redlands with Jenni
00:45
Meet jay, a psychology + business major at university of redlands
Demo Account Interview
Intro+ Why University of Redlands with Jay Briggs
00:57
My transfer student experience with jay
Demo Account Interview
My Transfer Student Experience at University of Redlands with Jay
01:08
Jay's experience as a business/psych double major
Demo Account Academics
Why I'm Double-Majoring in Business and Psychology at University of Redlands with Jay
02:07
Meet makenna, a senior student-athlete
Demo Account Interview
Makenna shares why she chose University of Redlands.
01:07
Meet hanako, a piano performance major at university of redlands
Demo Account Interview
Meet Hanako, a Piano Performance Major at University of Redlands
01:11
Academic review with hanako
Demo Account Academics
Academic Review at University of Redlands with Hanako
01:22
My life as a music student at university of redlands with hanako
Demo Account Academics
My Life as a Music Student at University of Redlands with Hanako
00:46
Why redlands? thoughts from makenna
Demo Account
Hear from Makenna, a varsity athlete and Communication Sciences & Disorders student. 
