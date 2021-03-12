Sign Up
Whittier College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Whittier College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Whittier College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Whittier College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Whittier College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Whittier College campus by taking you around Whittier. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Whittier College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Whittier College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Whittier College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Whittier College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Whittier College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Whittier College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Whittier College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Whittier College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Whittier College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Whittier College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Whittier College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Whittier College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Whittier College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Whittier College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Whittier College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Whittier College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Whittier College and Whittier during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

03:21
Katie huy - why i chose whittier college
Demo Account Interview
Meet Katie and learn about why she chose Whittier College!
03:47
Meet gabi! a student at whittier college
Gabi Torres Joubert Interview
Meet Gabi!
02:43
Choosing whittier college-samantha maldonado
Samantha Maldonado Interview
In this video, I will be exploring the many reasons why I chose Whittier College to pursue my higher education and my overall college experience!
04:12
Meet zoe!
Zoe Iseri Interview
Hey Everyone! My name is Zoe Iseri and I am a second-year at Whittier College. I am so excited to share my experience with you!
03:26
Meet ricardo, a student athlete at whittier!
Demo Account Interview
Meet Ricardo, a student athlete at Whittier!
04:33
Being a biology major at whittier college
Katie Ann Huy Academics
Sharing what it's like being a biology major at Whittier College! In this video I describe why I chose to major in biology, what bio classes are like at Whittier, what the workload is like for my major, and the biggest difference between high school and college academics.
03:54
Meet ashley!
Katie Ann Huy Interview
Interviewing my friend Ashley, a fellow poet at Whittier College!
02:44
Touring the whittier area with samantha
Samantha Maldonado Campus
Join me as I take you on a tour of the Whittier College campus and its surrounding area!
04:54
Meet andrew!
Katie Ann Huy Interview
Talking with Andrew Jones, a fellow poet at Whittier College, about his experience as a transfer student, why he chose Whittier College, and his advice to his freshman self.
03:29
Meet angel tobar, a junior at whittier college studying sociology & spanish
Demo Account Interview
Meet Angel Tobar, a junior at Whittier College studying Sociology & Spanish
