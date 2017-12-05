Penn State University (PSU)
2024 Penn State University (PSU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at Penn State University (PSU)?
What type of housing does Penn State University (PSU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Penn State University (PSU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|-
|Women's Dorms
|-
|Men's Dorms
|-
|Sorority Housing
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|-
|Other Housing Type
|-
What are the dorms like at Penn State University (PSU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Penn State University (PSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Penn State University (PSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Penn State University (PSU) feel like home!
- Wolf Hall Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Target Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Findlay Commons Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Redifer Commons Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- South Food District Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Paterno Library Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- McKee Hall Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Willard Building Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Haller Hall Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Fraternity Row Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Pollock Building Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- State College Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- The Arboretum at Penn State Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Saint Joseph's University Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- South Residence Halls Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Rec Hall Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Student Book Store Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- HUB Information Desk Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Penn State University Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- McLanahan's Penn State Room Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Pattee and Paterno Library Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Old Botany Building Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Old Main Lawn Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Penn State Department of Geography Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Dunkin' Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Hetzel Union Building Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Davey Laboratory Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- 801 Toftrees Ave Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Eastview Terrace Apartments Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Materials Research Institute Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Whitmore Lab Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Beaver Stadium Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Walker Building, Pennsylvania State University Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Beaver Hall Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Old Main Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- West Residence Halls Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- North Residence Halls Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Pollock Commons Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- University Park Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- Pollock Road Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
- The Nittany Lion Shrine Dorm at Penn State University (PSU)
What are the dimensions of Penn State University (PSU) dorm rooms?
The Penn State University (PSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Penn State University (PSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Penn State University (PSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
- Check out these related dorm tours Rutgers University-New Brunswick
- Check out these related dorm tours CUNY Hunter College
- Check out these related dorm tours University at Buffalo (UB)
- Check out these related dorm tours Stony Brook University (SBU)