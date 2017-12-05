Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Penn State University (PSU)

2024 Penn State University (PSU) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at Penn State University (PSU)?

What type of housing does Penn State University (PSU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Penn State University (PSU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms -
Women's Dorms -
Men's Dorms -
Sorority Housing -
Fraternity Housing -
Single-student Apartments -
Married Student Apartments -
Special Houses for Disable Students -
Special Houses for International Students -
Cooperative Houses -
Other Housing Type -

What are the dorms like at Penn State University (PSU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Penn State University (PSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Penn State University (PSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Penn State University (PSU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Penn State University (PSU) dorm rooms?

The Penn State University (PSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Penn State University (PSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Penn State University (PSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

02:01
Lindsey shows you around west quad
Dorms
07:06
West halls dorm tour
Gianna Barre Dorms
West Halls is a residence area on Penn State's campus. West is not typically Freshman housing although Freshman sometimes live there This is a dorm tour of a double room in West Halls, specifically, Mckee hall.
00:29
A run through of pollock commons
Dorms
01:11
Newly renovated dorms provide a glimpse into future living at penn state
Dorms
01:27
Off-campus apartment tour
Jaelyn Murphy Dorms
A tour of my Off-campus housing bedroom
08:13
Dorm haul
Gianna Barre Dorms
Dorms can be difficult to shop for. In this video I show you a lot of the things I buy for my freshman dorm!
04:22
Lindsey gives you a tour of her off campus apartment
Dorms
06:29
Pollock halls dorm tour
Gianna Barre Dorms
Pollock is a residence area in the central region of Penn State. This is a dorm tour of a double room in Beaver Hall.
01:59
Dorm essentials.mp4
Marissa Chusid Dorms
Some dorm room essentials you NEED
06:37
Dorm haul
Gianna Barre Dorms
Watch to see all of the essentials I bought for my Freshman dorm!
SHOW MORE

Penn State University (PSU)

01:11
Newly renovated dorms provide a glimpse into future living at penn state
Dorms
06:29
Pollock halls dorm tour
Gianna Barre Dorms
Pollock is a residence area in the central region of Penn State. This is a dorm tour of a double room in Beaver Hall.
06:37
Dorm haul
Gianna Barre Dorms
Watch to see all of the essentials I bought for my Freshman dorm!
11:47
Freshman renovated dorm tour | south residence halls
Julia Giunta Dorms
This is a tour of a renovated dorm located in south livings halls! South halls are directly next to College Ave, a very popular street in State College! College Ave is full of restaurants, shops, and different things to do everyday and night!
09:45
The biggest dorm haul ever
Julia Giunta Dorms
If you're struggling to think of what you might need in college, heres a list of stuff that will be helpful! Many items were bought from Target, Dormify, Bed Bath and Beyond, and The Container Store!

Penn State University (PSU) 801 Toftrees Ave

01:27
Off-campus apartment tour
Jaelyn Murphy Dorms
A tour of my Off-campus housing bedroom

Penn State University (PSU) Beaver Hall

01:43
Meghan gives you a tour of her room in pollock!
Dorms

Penn State University (PSU) Eastview Terrace Apartments

01:17
Walk through east, the freshman housing area
Dorms
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved