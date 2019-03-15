Randolph-Macon College
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 92.0% of freshman live on campus at Randolph-Macon?
What type of housing does Randolph-Macon provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Randolph-Macon, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|57.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|15.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|15.0
|Sorority Housing
|true
|4.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|7.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|1.0
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Randolph-Macon College?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Randolph-Macon College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Randolph-Macon College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Randolph-Macon College feel like home!
- Brock commons Dorm at Randolph-Macon College
- McGraw-Page Library Dorm at Randolph-Macon College
- Birdsong Hall-East Dorm at Randolph-Macon College
- Keeble Observatory Dorm at Randolph-Macon College
- 206 E Patrick St Dorm at Randolph-Macon College
- Brock Sports & Recreation Center, Randolph-Macon College Dorm at Randolph-Macon College
- Thomas Branch Building Dorm at Randolph-Macon College
- Estes Dining Hall Dorm at Randolph-Macon College
- Randolph-Macon College Dorm at Randolph-Macon College
- 304 Henry St Dorm at Randolph-Macon College
- 114 College Ave Dorm at Randolph-Macon College
- Fox Hall Dorm at Randolph-Macon College
- Copley Science Center Dorm at Randolph-Macon College
What are the dimensions of Randolph-Macon College dorm rooms?
The Randolph-Macon College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Randolph-Macon College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Randolph-Macon College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
