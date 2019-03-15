What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 92.0% of freshman live on campus at Randolph-Macon?

What type of housing does Randolph-Macon provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Randolph-Macon, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 57.0 Women's Dorms true 15.0 Men's Dorms true 15.0 Sorority Housing true 4.0 Fraternity Housing true 7.0 Single-student Apartments true - Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0 Special Houses for International Students true 1.0 Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Randolph-Macon College?

However, Randolph-Macon College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall.

What are the dimensions of Randolph-Macon College dorm rooms?

The Randolph-Macon College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Randolph-Macon College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

