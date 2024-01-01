Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
2024 Sam Houston State University (SHSU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 87.0% of freshman live on campus at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)?
What type of housing does Sam Houston State University (SHSU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Sam Houston State University (SHSU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Sam Houston State University (SHSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Sam Houston State University (SHSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Sam Houston State University (SHSU) feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Sam Houston State University (SHSU) dorm rooms?
The Sam Houston State University (SHSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Sam Houston State University (SHSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Sam Houston State University (SHSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
