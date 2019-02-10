University of Houston (UH)
2024 University of Houston (UH) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 44.0% of freshman live on campus at University of Houston (UH)?
What type of housing does University of Houston (UH) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Houston (UH), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|57.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|1.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|2.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|38.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of Houston (UH)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Houston (UH) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Houston (UH), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Houston (UH) feel like home!
- Agnes Arnold Hall (AH) Dorm at University of Houston (UH)
- C.T. Bauer College of Business Executive Education Dorm at University of Houston (UH)
- TDECU Stadium Dorm at University of Houston (UH)
- M.D. Anderson Library Dorm at University of Houston (UH)
- Lynn Eusan Park Dorm at University of Houston (UH)
- Student Center South Dorm at University of Houston (UH)
- Cougar Village I Dorm at University of Houston (UH)
- University of Houston Dorm at University of Houston (UH)
- Cougar Woods Dining Commons Dorm at University of Houston (UH)
- Michael J. Cemo Hall Dorm at University of Houston (UH)
- Cougar Place Dorm at University of Houston (UH)
- Fertitta Center Dorm at University of Houston (UH)
What are the dimensions of University of Houston (UH) dorm rooms?
The University of Houston (UH) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Houston (UH) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Houston (UH) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
