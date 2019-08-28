Northern Arizona University (NAU)
2024 NAU Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 90.0% of freshman live on campus at NAU?
What type of housing does NAU provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at NAU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Northern Arizona University (NAU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Northern Arizona University (NAU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Northern Arizona University (NAU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Northern Arizona University (NAU) feel like home!
- Northern Arizona University Dorm at Northern Arizona University (NAU)
- Skyview Parking Structure Dorm at Northern Arizona University (NAU)
What are the dimensions of Northern Arizona University (NAU) dorm rooms?
The Northern Arizona University (NAU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Northern Arizona University (NAU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Northern Arizona University (NAU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
