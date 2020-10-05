Sign Up
Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)

2024 ASU Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 76.0% of freshman live on campus at ASU?

What type of housing does ASU provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at ASU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 3.0
Fraternity Housing true 1.0
Single-student Apartments true 12.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 83.0

What are the dorms like at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) dorm rooms?

The Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

07:35
Dorm review
Shivani Jaiswal Dorms
Hey everyone! Here is my dorm review for the Vista Del Sol, upper division housing for upper division Barrett, the Honors College at ASU, students. I hope you enjoy the tour and the chat about what dorm life is really like! (Music: www.bensound.com)
11:19
Arizona state university: dorm life, pandemic edition
Bianca Dapon Dorms
☆ Video 2/8: part 2 of an introduction to arizona state university, COVID-19 edition. discusses a general overview of living on campus + dorm locations, and additional advice for dealing with roommates, meeting new friends and being at college for the first time!
10:20
Covid testimonial - dorm life
Alyssa Gerkin Dorms
Living on campus is one of the most exciting parts of the college experience. Watch to hear about my experience living at ASU, discover some dorm life hacks, and see a tour of my freshman dorm room!
02:55
Ryan's freshman dorm tour
RYAN HICKS Dorms
Ryan takes us through the freshman dorms at ASU
01:54
Asu tempe residential life tour with maple
Maple Lv Dorms
This video will take you with me to check out the Tooker House (PVE, PVW, San Pablo, Manzanita) life around the Tempe campus. Where is the dining area? Where can we get a coffee? Where can we get some snacks or late-night snacks? 
Tooker House, PVE, PVW, San Pablo, Manzanita are all in one area:) And there is two dining hall in the area, I will show one of them in this video.
01:48
Residential halls (dorms) at asu
Cindi Farmer Dorms
ASU students talk about what it's like to live on campus in the residential halls (dorms).

