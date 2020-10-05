Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
2024 ASU Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 76.0% of freshman live on campus at ASU?
What type of housing does ASU provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at ASU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|3.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|1.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|12.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|83.0
What are the dorms like at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) feel like home!
- Tempe Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Water Wheel Falls Hiking Trail Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Old Main at Arizona State University Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Matthews Hall Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Tempe Butte Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Memorial Union Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- J. Russell and Bonita Nelson Fine Arts Center Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Arizona State University, Tempe Campus Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- School of Life Sciences Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Sedona Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- ASU Art Museum Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- ASU School of Earth and Space Exploration Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Sun Devil Fitness Complex Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Arizona State University Business Administration C-Wing Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- W. P. Carey School of Business - Arizona State University Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Tempe Town Lake Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Hayden Library Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- State Ave Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Wrigley Hall Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- 400 E Apache Blvd Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Business Administration Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- 500 E University Dr Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Manzanita Hall Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Cottonwood Hall Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- 704 S Myrtle Ave Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Student Pavilion Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- 甘米居纪念音乐厅 Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- Insomnia Cookies Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
- 1037 S Rural Rd Dorm at Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
What are the dimensions of Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) dorm rooms?
The Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
All Dorms Reviews
Tooker House, PVE, PVW, San Pablo, Manzanita are all in one area:) And there is two dining hall in the area, I will show one of them in this video.
Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) 500 E University Dr
Tooker House, PVE, PVW, San Pablo, Manzanita are all in one area:) And there is two dining hall in the area, I will show one of them in this video.