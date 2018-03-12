Sign Up
Sam Houston State University (SHSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Sam Houston State University (SHSU)?

Visiting Sam Houston State University (SHSU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Sam Houston State University (SHSU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Huntsville as well. Remember that Huntsville is also catering to 17401 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Sam Houston State University (SHSU)?

The Sam Houston State University (SHSU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Huntsville. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Huntsville at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
  • Quality Suites at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
  • Rodeway Inn at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
  • University Hotel at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Huntsville at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
  • Oakview Manor Bed & Breakfast at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Huntsville at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
  • Red Roof PLUS+ Huntsville at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
  • Baker Motel at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Huntsville at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
  • Motel 6 Huntsville TX at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
  • Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Huntsville at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
  • Econo Lodge at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
  • Best Western Huntsville Inn & Suites at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
  • Studio 6 Huntsville Tx at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)

What do families do in Huntsville when they visit Sam Houston State University (SHSU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Huntsville. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Sam Houston State University (SHSU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Huntsville.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Sam Houston State University (SHSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

A big introduction into sam houston state university
Campus
A big introduction into an University. Sam Houston State University is a super diverse University that is very famous for their Criminal Justice program, and also for their nursing.
The best spot yet...the clock tower!
Campus
The Clock Tower is the heart of SHSU, at 12:00 it plays the BearKat fight song, and at 5:00 it rings for a job well done. If you walk underneath it, YOU WILL NOT GRADUATE IN 4 YEARS, so becareful!
Here in the middle of campus!
Food
The Quad is called The Courtyard. All SHSU events are held in this area, even organizations come here to advertise or sell products to students.
Welcome to the chss building!
Academics
The College of Humanities and Social Sciences is the most important building on campus because that is where you can get advised, classrooms, and also the computer lab.
Computer lab
Academics
The CHSS Computer Lab is the biggest one on campus, it does not stay open for 24 hours.
Lecture hall walkthrough
Academics
The CHSS Building is an important building on all campus, it is where you get advised and also it holds all of the classes for your basics, and even classes for the Social Science and Humanities majors.
Classroom at the chss building
Academics
All classrooms across campus are similar to the CHSS Building classrooms, but it's the only building that holds the Lecture Halls.
Lee drain building
Academics
The Lee Drain Building is the College of Science and Engineering Techonology, there you will find the 24/7 computer lab on the 4th floor. Here you will be going to your mathematics, and science classes.
Estill building
Campus
The Estill Building is where you go to get your BearKat OneCard which is the key to all of campus. You will also find your financial services, admissions, registrars, etc.
The farrington pit
Campus
The Farrington Building was torn down and moved to my left on the video. In the Pit, many students use it for historical or cultural events.
