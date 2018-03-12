Sign Up
Sam Houston State University (SHSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Sam Houston State University (SHSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 34 tour videos for Sam Houston State University (SHSU), so you can expect to spend between 102 to 170 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Sam Houston State University (SHSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Sam Houston State University (SHSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Sam Houston State University (SHSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Sam Houston State University (SHSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Huntsville, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Sam Houston State University (SHSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Huntsville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Sam Houston State University (SHSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Sam Houston State University (SHSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Sam Houston State University (SHSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Sam Houston State University (SHSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Huntsville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Sam Houston State University (SHSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Sam Houston State University (SHSU)?

Below is a list of every Sam Houston State University (SHSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Sam Houston State University (SHSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Sam Houston State University (SHSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Sam Houston State University (SHSU) students!

What is city Huntsville, TX like?

Huntsville is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Sam Houston State University (SHSU).

Who are the tour guides for Sam Houston State University (SHSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Sam Houston State University (SHSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Sam Houston State University (SHSU) tours:

Sam Houston State University (SHSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Sam Houston State University (SHSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Huntsville and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Sam Houston State University (SHSU) in person.

00:53
A big introduction into sam houston state university
Campus
A big introduction into an University. Sam Houston State University is a super diverse University that is very famous for their Criminal Justice program, and also for their nursing.
00:45
The best spot yet...the clock tower!
Campus
The Clock Tower is the heart of SHSU, at 12:00 it plays the BearKat fight song, and at 5:00 it rings for a job well done. If you walk underneath it, YOU WILL NOT GRADUATE IN 4 YEARS, so becareful!
01:46
Here in the middle of campus!
Food
The Quad is called The Courtyard. All SHSU events are held in this area, even organizations come here to advertise or sell products to students.
00:35
Welcome to the chss building!
Academics
The College of Humanities and Social Sciences is the most important building on campus because that is where you can get advised, classrooms, and also the computer lab.
00:57
Computer lab
Academics
The CHSS Computer Lab is the biggest one on campus, it does not stay open for 24 hours.
00:29
Lecture hall walkthrough
Academics
The CHSS Building is an important building on all campus, it is where you get advised and also it holds all of the classes for your basics, and even classes for the Social Science and Humanities majors.
00:46
Classroom at the chss building
Academics
All classrooms across campus are similar to the CHSS Building classrooms, but it's the only building that holds the Lecture Halls.
00:37
Lee drain building
Academics
The Lee Drain Building is the College of Science and Engineering Techonology, there you will find the 24/7 computer lab on the 4th floor. Here you will be going to your mathematics, and science classes.
00:46
Estill building
Campus
The Estill Building is where you go to get your BearKat OneCard which is the key to all of campus. You will also find your financial services, admissions, registrars, etc.
00:45
The farrington pit
Campus
The Farrington Building was torn down and moved to my left on the video. In the Pit, many students use it for historical or cultural events.
