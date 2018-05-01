Sign Up
Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 76 tour videos for Sarah Lawrence College (SLC), so you can expect to spend between 228 to 380 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Bronxville, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Bronxville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Bronxville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)?

Below is a list of every Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) students!

What is city Bronxville, NY like?

Bronxville is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC).

Who are the tour guides for Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) tours:

Sarah Lawrence College (SLC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Bronxville and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) in person.

00:20
Meet tess and get ready to tour sarah lawrence!
Academics
Meet Tess, a first-year at Sarah Lawrence College, and get ready for your tour of SLC!
00:29
A tour of the north lawn
Take a tour of the North Lawn, one of two of SLC's quads. A hotspot for students (when the weather is nice) and home to an SLC gem: The TeaHaus! Surrounding the north lawn are dorms and classrooms (some of our classrooms are in our dorm buldings)!
01:42
Tess and sophie on campus size, location, and campus culture!
Tess and Sophie walk around the North Lawn while talking about SLC's proximity to New York City, campus life, and the weather in Bronxville.
00:32
The south lawn!
Campus
Take a quick tour of the South Lawn, the second quad on Sarah Lawrence Campus. Surroudning this quad is the Pub, The Performing Arts Center, and Westlands (our landmark building). Bonus points if you can spot the "Yoko" a sculpture you can sit on (named after alumnae Yoko Ono)!
01:10
Ben talks about why he chose sarah lawrence and the student life here!
Listen to Ben, a first-year, talk about why he chose Sarah Lawrence, what he likes and dislikes about SLC, and the campus culture!
04:03
Tess talks about why she chose sarah lawrence, campus life, and academics!
Academics
On her way to the library, Tess talks about why she chose Sarah Lawrence, her favorite and least favorite parts, and gives the rundown of an SLC student.
01:07
The performing arts center!
Campus
This is the P.A.C! Home to most of the theatre classes at SLC, and a majority of the school performances. Get a sneak peek at the set for an upcoming show, and a look at the lobby!
00:56
A classroom in the p.a.c!
Campus
A tour of a classroom in the Performing Arts Center, and a bit about the types of classrooms at SLC.
01:54
Lila and makela talk about why they chose sarah lawrence!
Academics
Listen to Lila and Makela, two first-years, talk about why they chose Sarah Lawrence, what they like and dislike about SLC, and the campus culture!
01:39
Hill house!
Dorms
Take a tour of a typical Freshman dorm! Hill House is one of the many on-campus living options for first-year students. Before Sarah Lawrence bought it, Hill House was just a regular apartment building, so it doesn't have that dormroom feel.
