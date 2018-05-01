How long do Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 76 tour videos for Sarah Lawrence College (SLC), so you can expect to spend between 228 to 380 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Bronxville, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Bronxville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Bronxville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)?

Below is a list of every Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) students!

What is city Bronxville, NY like?

Bronxville is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC).

Who are the tour guides for Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) tours:

Sarah Lawrence College (SLC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Bronxville and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: