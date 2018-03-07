Sign Up
Scripps College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Scripps College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Scripps College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Scripps College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Scripps College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Scripps College campus by taking you around Claremont. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Scripps College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Scripps College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Scripps College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Scripps College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Scripps College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Scripps College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Scripps College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Scripps College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Scripps College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Scripps College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Scripps College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Scripps College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Scripps College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Scripps College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Scripps College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Scripps College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Scripps College and Claremont during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:21
Introductions!
Academics
Introducing myself and the consortium!
00:25
An unusually hasty morning before chemistry
I had a 6 minute morning routine to catch the shuttle to campus today. Yikes! 
01:05
On my way to chemistry lecture!
Academics
I met up with my friends from second semester chemistry on the way to our lectures!
01:26
A view of chem lecture before it starts!
Academics
Even though lectures are the larger classes, there is still only around 30 students in the lecture hall. It's super easy and common to ask questions and get help in class.
00:53
Entering my chemistry lab!
Academics
Entering the world of night lab! Time to do chemistry!
01:26
My chem professor introducing this week's lab
Academics
My lab professor explains this week's lab on cobalt analysis.
00:53
Leaving one of science classes!
Academics
The Keck Science Center is the main science resource of the 5Cs.
02:25
The humanities building and my class on selfhood
Academics
The humanities building houses most of the Scripps only courses. Most courses are open to students of all 5Cs.
01:33
My class on selfhood is one of my favorite classes!
Academics
A small preview of a Scripps class.
00:48
See the view on my way home from class!
Campus
This is me in the morning after my first early class, heading home.
