Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Pepperdine University (PU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Pepperdine University (PU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Pepperdine University (PU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Pepperdine University (PU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Pepperdine University (PU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Pepperdine University (PU) campus by taking you around Malibu. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Pepperdine University (PU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Pepperdine University (PU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Pepperdine University (PU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Pepperdine University (PU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Pepperdine University (PU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Pepperdine University (PU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Pepperdine University (PU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Pepperdine University (PU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Pepperdine University (PU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Pepperdine University (PU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Pepperdine University (PU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Pepperdine University (PU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Pepperdine University (PU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Pepperdine University (PU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Pepperdine University (PU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Pepperdine University (PU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Pepperdine University (PU) and Malibu during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:23
I'm erin from chicago, il!
Meet Erin from Pepperdine University. A freshman from Chicago, Illinois, she loves goldfish (the snack) and dogs (the animal).
01:42
Pepperdine's quick & basic facts
Academics
Pepperdine has people of diverse backgrounds. We are affiliated with the Church of Christ, but you do not have to be affiliated with that denomination to attend. You do not have to be Christian at all! Pepperdine welcomes people of all faith backgrounds, nationalities, genders, races, etc. Whoever you are, we'd love to see you apply!
00:34
The waves cafe - my favorite thing about pepperdine
Campus
All students at Pepperdine get a meal plan which is a dollar for dollar system. If your sandwich costs $5, it costs 5 meal points. A fun little bonus is that both the Starbucks and the Jamba Juice on campus take meal points! Save those gift cards you got at graduation, use your meal points instead.
01:19
Convocation requirement
Academics
At Pepperdine each student has to get 14 convocation credits in a semester. There are tons of creative ways to get this requirement done without having to go down to the gym on wednesday mornings! A crowd favorite is Celebration Chapel on fridays: students gather to sing worship songs and then hear a Pepperdine student speak. Students also have the option to sign up for mentorship. Each time you meet with your staff/faculty mentor you get a convo credit!
00:21
Amphitheater
Campus
My favorite convocation event happens in the amphitheater every Friday morning: Celebration Chapel! It is a student-led ministry (run by students for students) that leads worship for about 45 minutes. We all gather and sing praise.
00:16
Hangout spot on campus
Campus
This spot in the library is one of my favorites. There are also random picnic tables and benches all over campus, which are perfect for sitting, working, or chatting with an ocean view!
01:31
Payson library
Campus
The library was renovated last year and is now huge and beautiful! Students can reserve study rooms inside with large tables and whiteboards for working on group projects.
00:45
Check out our international programs
Campus
At Pepperdine, almost all sophomores go abroad. We are number 1 in the nation for sending students out across the world! When we go to a different country, we all live together on a Pepperdine campus with Pepperdine faculty. This is AMAZING because it means that all credits transfer! There is no hassle and all of the classes help you graduate. Financial aid also follows you abroad, so if you can afford a semester at Pepperdine you can afford a semester abroad.
00:53
The plaza!
Campus
The plaza is the center of main campus and is easily accessible from all academic buildings. The benches by the fountain have a statue of George Pepperdine, our founder, reading a bible. Those benches are a favorite place to watch the sunset over the ocean.
00:49
Academic buildings
Campus
Pepperdine's academic buildings are an actual maze, but we will get through it together, I promise. In the lobby of one building is a huge fish tank that you can sit by while you do homework!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved