Wellesley College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Wellesley College?

Visiting Wellesley College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Wellesley College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Wellesley as well. Remember that Wellesley is also catering to 2344 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Wellesley College?

The Wellesley College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Wellesley. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Hampton Inn Boston/Natick at Wellesley College
  • Boston Marriott Newton at Wellesley College
  • Hotel Indigo Boston - Newton Riverside at Wellesley College
  • The Walker Center at Wellesley College
  • Walker Center for Ecumenical Exchange at Wellesley College
  • Wellesley Bed and Breakfast at Wellesley College

What do families do in Wellesley when they visit Wellesley College?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Wellesley. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Wellesley College and see for yourself how the student make use of Wellesley.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Wellesley College?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:21
Meet katy! your wellesley college campusreel ambassador!
Campus
Meet Katy! She is a sophomore at Wellesley College and is SUPER excited to show you around campus.
01:53
Meet christiane! a great person and a sweet soul!
Academics
Wellesley has many great students with diverse backgrounds and interests! Meet Christiane, a sophomore who loves Wellesley and science (in that order).
00:32
Katy explains the 5 dining halls on campus and shows you her favorite one
Food
Wellesley is very proud of its 5 dining halls each with a unique theme and special amenities. No matter what you're craving, you can find it at Wellesley. Every dining hall also has ice cream in it due to an endowment by a frozen treat loving alum!
02:03
Emily the uppcerclass-woman!
Campus
Meet a junior with a passion for learning and a passion for Wellesley! Emily is super excited to tell everyone what she loves about her school.
01:56
See katy's room!
Dorms
Take a look at my room, which is a common size for upper class students. It also shows the types of decor allowed at Wellesley and some included furniture. Many rooms at Wellesley have a lake view like mine and students usually have their windows open for fresh air.
00:22
Journey to the center of the quad
Academics
Wellesley has an academic quad located in the center of campus. It is home to all humanities and social science classes and every student has to take at least one class in the quad. The quad is full of study spots and even cafes to fuel your mind while you work.
00:43
Aerial view of the science center!!
Academics
See the science Center from the top floor! The science center is a building built around another building and is very visibly from two different times. People take science, math, and engineering courses in the science center or just play sardines at night in the maze-like building.
00:33
Digital classroom in pendelton!
Academics
Wellesley has many classrooms of varying ages and sizes. This video shows you a more modern classroom with a screening area and a sound booth! This classroom is located in the Education department but host many class types such as Economics and Political Science.
00:17
Seminar and lecture hall in founders hall!
Academics
Founders Hall is the home to language, religion, history, and women's studies classes, among many others. Founders is attached to Green Hall which has the same classes along with administrative offices. In the basement of founders you can find a student run coop called El Table.
00:49
Common room study sesh
Dorms
Many students study in their dorm's common room because it is close to their rooms but removed enough so they can focus on schoolwork. The Stone Davis common room is representative of most dorm's common rooms, complete with couches, a TV, and a table to work at. Common rooms also host weekly teas and dorm meetings.
