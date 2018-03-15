When is the best time to visit Wellesley College?

Visiting Wellesley College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Wellesley College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Wellesley as well. Remember that Wellesley is also catering to 2344 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Wellesley College?

The Wellesley College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Wellesley. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Hampton Inn Boston/Natick at Wellesley College

Boston Marriott Newton at Wellesley College

Hotel Indigo Boston - Newton Riverside at Wellesley College

The Walker Center at Wellesley College

Walker Center for Ecumenical Exchange at Wellesley College

Wellesley Bed and Breakfast at Wellesley College

What do families do in Wellesley when they visit Wellesley College?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Wellesley. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Wellesley College and see for yourself how the student make use of Wellesley.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Wellesley College?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours: