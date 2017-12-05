Sign Up
Smith College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Smith College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 108 tour videos for Smith College, so you can expect to spend between 324 to 540 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Smith College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Smith College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Smith College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Smith College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Northampton, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Smith College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Northampton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Smith College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Smith College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Smith College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Smith College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Northampton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Smith College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Smith College?

Below is a list of every Smith College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Smith College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Smith College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Smith College students!

What is city Northampton, MA like?

Northampton is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Smith College.

Who are the tour guides for Smith College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Smith College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Smith College tours:

Smith College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Smith College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Northampton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Smith College in person.

