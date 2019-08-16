Sign Up
St John's University-New York (SJU)

2024 St John's University-New York (SJU) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 43.0% of freshman live on campus at St John's University-New York (SJU)?

What type of housing does St John's University-New York (SJU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at St John's University-New York (SJU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at St John's University-New York (SJU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, St John's University-New York (SJU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of St John's University-New York (SJU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make St John's University-New York (SJU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of St John's University-New York (SJU) dorm rooms?

The St John's University-New York (SJU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of St John's University-New York (SJU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and St John's University-New York (SJU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

03:21
This is jean kercy!
Dorms
In the DaSilva RA office, Ryan talks to Jean Kercy, a Senior at St. John's who is passionate about the diversity on campus. We get a special guest appearance from Dr. Ansel "Doc" Augustine, the DaSilva Resident Minister, who makes a huge impact on the community.
05:14
Henley dorm tour
Tyler Simone Dorms
TO SHOP MY CLOTHING LINE ! http://teaseclothingline.bigcartel.com follow my social media ! Instagram & Twitter: @_TYLERSIMONE Snapchat: DOPEKIDTY *FOR ANY COLLEGE RELATED QUESTIONS YOU CAN EITHER EMAIL ME OR SNAPCHAT MESSAGE ME* For Product Reviews & Business Inquiries: tylersimonebeauty@gmail.com TECH DETAILS: Camera: Iphone 6s Editing Software: Imovie STAY CONNECTED WITH ME !! THANKS FOR WATCHING AND STAY TUNED FOR NEW VIDEOS ALL REQUEST & QUESTIONS ARE APPRECIATED IN THE COMMENTS !! *this video was not sponsored, unless said otherwise in the video*
02:31
Meet mark!
Dorms
Mark, a Junior from Las Vegas, Nevada, works with Ryan as an RA in DaSilva Hall! He is a testament to St. John's diverse student population, as he gives his thoughts on the school!
00:40
Meet ryan!
Dorms
Ryan is a senior Communications major at St. John’s University! Over the next few videos, he’ll show you the ins and outs of campus to give you a better idea of what going to school at SJU is like. Go Johnnies!
01:40
Ryan shows us a typical freshman suite!
Dorms
Meet a few of the members of Suite 410 in DaSilva Hall! They open their doors to Ryan for us to get a better idea of what it's like to live at St. John's.
00:55
Life is a series of hello's and goodbye's... thanks for watching!
Dorms
Ryan thanks you for your time and interest watching this video. If St. John's is the right school for you, you remain open to the experience, and take advantage of the opportunities presented to you, you can't go wrong!

