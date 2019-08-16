St John's University-New York (SJU)
2024 St John's University-New York (SJU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 43.0% of freshman live on campus at St John's University-New York (SJU)?
What type of housing does St John's University-New York (SJU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at St John's University-New York (SJU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at St John's University-New York (SJU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, St John's University-New York (SJU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of St John's University-New York (SJU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make St John's University-New York (SJU) feel like home!
- Dasilva Hall Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- Gate 5 St. John's University Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- Donovan Hall - SJU Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- DaSilva Hall Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- Carnesecca Arena Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- Century Hall Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- St. John Hall Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- St John's University Queens Campus Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- Rittenberg Law Library St. John's University Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- Montgoris Dining Hall Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- The Great Lawn Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- Taffner Field House Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- 8000 Utopia Pkwy Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- 80-00 Utopia Pkwy Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- Taffner Field House Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- The D'Angelo Center Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- DaSilva Memorial Field Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- Gate 6 St. John's University Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
- St. Thomas More Church Dorm at St John's University-New York (SJU)
What are the dimensions of St John's University-New York (SJU) dorm rooms?
The St John's University-New York (SJU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of St John's University-New York (SJU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and St John's University-New York (SJU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
