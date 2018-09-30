West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
2024 WCU Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 90.0% of freshman live on campus at WCU?
What type of housing does WCU provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at WCU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|72.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|26.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|1.0
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) feel like home!
- Student Recreation Center Dorm at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
- Brandywine Hall Dorm at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
- Allegheny Hall Dorm at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
- West Chester University Dorm at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
- Anderson Hall Dorm at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
- Main Hall Dorm at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
- ELS Language Centers - Philadelphia – West Chester Dorm at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
- Business & Public Management Building Dorm at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
- Old Library Dorm at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
- 600 S Church St Dorm at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
What are the dimensions of West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) dorm rooms?
The West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
