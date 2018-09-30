What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 90.0% of freshman live on campus at WCU?

What type of housing does WCU provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at WCU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 72.0 Women's Dorms true - Men's Dorms true - Sorority Housing true - Fraternity Housing true - Single-student Apartments true 26.0 Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0 Special Houses for International Students true 1.0 Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) dorm rooms?

The West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

