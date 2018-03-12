Sign Up
St John's University-New York (SJU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit St John's University-New York (SJU)?

Visiting St John's University-New York (SJU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit St John's University-New York (SJU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Queens as well. Remember that Queens is also catering to 11244 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit St John's University-New York (SJU)?

The St John's University-New York (SJU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Queens. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott New York Queens/Fresh Meadows at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Best Western Jamaica Inn at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Asiatic Hotel at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Ramada by Wyndham Jamaica/Queens at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Jamaica JFK Airport at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • The One Boutique Hotel at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Best Western Queens Gold Coast at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Hillside Hotel at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Anchor Inn at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • JFK inn at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Queens Blvd at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Best Western Plus LaGuardia Airport Hotel Queens at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Hotel Ninety Five - JFK Airport at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Lexington Inn at JFK Airport at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Springhill Suites by Marriott at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Sheraton LaGuardia East Hotel at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott New York Queens/Fresh Meadows at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Colonial Hotel at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Ramada by Wyndham Flushing Queens at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Hyatt Place Flushing/Laguardia Airport at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Best Western Queens Court Hotel at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Marco LaGuardia Hotel by Lexington at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • SuperLake Hotel at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Flushing Hotel at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Knights Inn Jamaica at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Flushing YMCA at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Howard Johnson Inn Queens at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Holiday Inn Express Laguardia Arpt at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • LeTap Inn JFK Airport at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • AHI Group at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Jets Motor Inn at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Par Central Motor Inn at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Flushing Central hotel 法拉盛中央酒店 at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Paris Suites Hotel at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Adria Hotel & Conference Center at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • John Hotel at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Prince Flushing Hotel at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Wyndham Garden Fresh Meadows Flushing at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Howard Johnson by Wyndham Jamaica NY Near AirTrain JFK at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • View Inn and Suites JFK at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • The Parc Hotel at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Wyndham Garden Fresh Meadows Flushing at St John's University-New York (SJU)
  • Kew Motor Inn at St John's University-New York (SJU)

What do families do in Queens when they visit St John's University-New York (SJU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Queens. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at St John's University-New York (SJU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Queens.

What buildings should I look at when I visit St John's University-New York (SJU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:40
Meet ryan!
Dorms
Ryan is a senior Communications major at St. John’s University! Over the next few videos, he’ll show you the ins and outs of campus to give you a better idea of what going to school at SJU is like. Go Johnnies!
00:35
Starting the day on the freshman quad!
Campus
Ryan starts his day with a cup of coffee and begins his 5 minute walk to class. As he absorbs the caffeine, he tells you about where Freshmen live on campus, DaSilva and Hollis Halls. On the quad, residents often play different sports and hang out! !here_should_be_iframe! N/A !here_should_be_latitude! 40.721979 !here_should_be_longitude! -73.795301
01:45
Ryan tells us about st.john's student population on his way to class!
Campus
St. John's University has approximately 16,000 undergraduate students total, but just under 3,000 actually live on campus. So, though at times SJU can feel like a very highly populated school, the on-campus living community remains tight knit. We also get a guest appearance from one of Ryan's friends, Declan.
01:40
Ryan shows us a typical freshman suite!
Dorms
Meet a few of the members of Suite 410 in DaSilva Hall! They open their doors to Ryan for us to get a better idea of what it's like to live at St. John's.
00:32
Ryan talks weather!
Campus
On his way to get some work done, Ryan talks about how New York City has four seasons. It can be freezing, sweltering, and everything in between. The biggest weather aspect that may be unique to St. John's, however is (as you can hear in the video) the wind. The way the buildings are constructed in relation to each other creates a lot of wind tunnels that can make capturing audio difficult!
00:25
Passing through the upperclassmen quad!
Campus
On his way to class, Ryan shows us the upperclassmen quad which consists of O'Connor Hall, Carey Hall, and Century Hall. Just like the Freshmen quad, people are always playing sports and hanging out on the quad when the weather gets nice.
02:38
Ryan grabs food at montgoris "monty's" dining hall!
Food
Monty's is easily the most popular place to eat on campus. It provides students with endless options from made-to-order sandwiches, freshly grilled meats, a salad bar, and much more. The most annoying part, as you can see, is how crowded it can get.
00:14
Ryan and mark sit down for some food!
Food
Ryan and his friend Mark show off the delicious, fresh food they just got from Monty's as they are about to chow down!
00:11
Ryan heads to the carnesecca basement to the gym!
In the basement of Carnesecca Arena, Ryan takes us over the the St. John's Fitness Center!
00:14
Carnesecca arena
Ryan shows us an outside view of Carnesecca Arena, named after hall-of-famer Lou Carnesecca who coached St. John's to 2 Big East Tournament Champions!
