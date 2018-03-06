CAMPUSREEL
SUNY at Albany Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
When is the best time to visit SUNY at Albany?
Visiting SUNY at Albany depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit SUNY at Albany twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Albany as well. Remember that Albany is also catering to 12698 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.
Where do families stay when they visit SUNY at Albany?
The SUNY at Albany admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Albany. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.
- Hilton Garden Inn Albany/SUNY Area at SUNY at Albany
- Fairfield Inn by Marriott Albany University Area at SUNY at Albany
- Days Inn by Wyndham Albany SUNY at SUNY at Albany
- Courtyard by Marriott Albany Thruway at SUNY at Albany
- Scottish Inns at SUNY at Albany
- Budget Motel Albany at SUNY at Albany
- Renaissance Albany Hotel at SUNY at Albany
- Hilton Albany at SUNY at Albany
- Extended Stay America - Albany - SUNY at SUNY at Albany
- Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Albany at SUNY at Albany
- CrestHill Suites SUNY University Albany at SUNY at Albany
- Hampton Inn & Suites Albany-Downtown at SUNY at Albany
- Holiday Inn Express Albany - Downtown at SUNY at Albany
- Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Albany Downtown at SUNY at Albany
- Hilton Garden Inn Albany Medical Center at SUNY at Albany
- Washington Park Inn at SUNY at Albany
- Morgan State House Inn at SUNY at Albany
- Red Carpet Inn at SUNY at Albany
- Motel 6 Albany NY at SUNY at Albany
- Hampton Inn Albany-Western Ave/University Area at SUNY at Albany
- Angel's Bed & Breakfast at SUNY at Albany
- Luxury Studio in the Old Plumbers Union Building at SUNY at Albany
- Albany Hotel at SUNY at Albany
- State Street Mansion B & B at SUNY at Albany
- Pine Haven Bed & Breakfast at SUNY at Albany
- Red Carpet Inn & Suites Albany at SUNY at Albany
- Comfort Inn Glenmont - Albany South at SUNY at Albany
- Cocca's Inn & Suites Wolf Road at SUNY at Albany
- Quality Inn & Suites Glenmont - Albany South at SUNY at Albany
- Tru By Hilton Albany Crossgates Mall at SUNY at Albany
- Residence Inn by Marriott Albany Washington Avenue at SUNY at Albany
- Homewood Suites by Hilton Albany Crossgates Mall, NY at SUNY at Albany
- Western Motel at SUNY at Albany
- TownePlace Suites by Marriott Albany University Area at SUNY at Albany
- TownePlace Suites by Marriott Albany Downtown/Medical Center at SUNY at Albany
- Residence Inn In Albany at SUNY at Albany
- Holiday Inn Express at SUNY at Albany
- Days Inn & Suites Glenmont/Albany at SUNY at Albany
What do families do in Albany when they visit SUNY at Albany?
It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Albany. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at SUNY at Albany and see for yourself how the student make use of Albany.
What buildings should I look at when I visit SUNY at Albany?
For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.
- University Library at SUNY at Albany
- Indian Quad at SUNY at Albany
- 1400 Washington Ave at SUNY at Albany
- Main Fountain at SUNY at Albany
- University at Albany at SUNY at Albany
- State Quad at SUNY at Albany
- Lax Lounge at SUNY at Albany
- 1400 Washington Ave at SUNY at Albany
- Dutch Quad at SUNY at Albany
- Massry Center for Business and School of Business Accolades at SUNY at Albany
- Colonial Quad at SUNY at Albany
- SEFCU Arena at SUNY at Albany
Check out these related virtual tours: