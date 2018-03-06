When is the best time to visit SUNY at Albany?

Visiting SUNY at Albany depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit SUNY at Albany twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Albany as well. Remember that Albany is also catering to 12698 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit SUNY at Albany?

The SUNY at Albany admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Albany. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Hilton Garden Inn Albany/SUNY Area at SUNY at Albany

Fairfield Inn by Marriott Albany University Area at SUNY at Albany

Days Inn by Wyndham Albany SUNY at SUNY at Albany

Courtyard by Marriott Albany Thruway at SUNY at Albany

Scottish Inns at SUNY at Albany

Budget Motel Albany at SUNY at Albany

Renaissance Albany Hotel at SUNY at Albany

Hilton Albany at SUNY at Albany

Extended Stay America - Albany - SUNY at SUNY at Albany

Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Albany at SUNY at Albany

CrestHill Suites SUNY University Albany at SUNY at Albany

Hampton Inn & Suites Albany-Downtown at SUNY at Albany

Holiday Inn Express Albany - Downtown at SUNY at Albany

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Albany Downtown at SUNY at Albany

Hilton Garden Inn Albany Medical Center at SUNY at Albany

Washington Park Inn at SUNY at Albany

Morgan State House Inn at SUNY at Albany

Red Carpet Inn at SUNY at Albany

Motel 6 Albany NY at SUNY at Albany

Hampton Inn Albany-Western Ave/University Area at SUNY at Albany

Angel's Bed & Breakfast at SUNY at Albany

Luxury Studio in the Old Plumbers Union Building at SUNY at Albany

Albany Hotel at SUNY at Albany

State Street Mansion B & B at SUNY at Albany

Pine Haven Bed & Breakfast at SUNY at Albany

Red Carpet Inn & Suites Albany at SUNY at Albany

Comfort Inn Glenmont - Albany South at SUNY at Albany

Cocca's Inn & Suites Wolf Road at SUNY at Albany

Quality Inn & Suites Glenmont - Albany South at SUNY at Albany

Tru By Hilton Albany Crossgates Mall at SUNY at Albany

Residence Inn by Marriott Albany Washington Avenue at SUNY at Albany

Homewood Suites by Hilton Albany Crossgates Mall, NY at SUNY at Albany

Western Motel at SUNY at Albany

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Albany University Area at SUNY at Albany

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Albany Downtown/Medical Center at SUNY at Albany

Residence Inn In Albany at SUNY at Albany

Holiday Inn Express at SUNY at Albany

Days Inn & Suites Glenmont/Albany at SUNY at Albany

What do families do in Albany when they visit SUNY at Albany?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Albany. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at SUNY at Albany and see for yourself how the student make use of Albany.

What buildings should I look at when I visit SUNY at Albany?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours: