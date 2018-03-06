Sign Up
SUNY at Albany Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit SUNY at Albany?

Visiting SUNY at Albany depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit SUNY at Albany twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Albany as well. Remember that Albany is also catering to 12698 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit SUNY at Albany?

The SUNY at Albany admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Albany. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Hilton Garden Inn Albany/SUNY Area at SUNY at Albany
  • Fairfield Inn by Marriott Albany University Area at SUNY at Albany
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Albany SUNY at SUNY at Albany
  • Courtyard by Marriott Albany Thruway at SUNY at Albany
  • Scottish Inns at SUNY at Albany
  • Budget Motel Albany at SUNY at Albany
  • Renaissance Albany Hotel at SUNY at Albany
  • Hilton Albany at SUNY at Albany
  • Extended Stay America - Albany - SUNY at SUNY at Albany
  • Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Albany at SUNY at Albany
  • CrestHill Suites SUNY University Albany at SUNY at Albany
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Albany-Downtown at SUNY at Albany
  • Holiday Inn Express Albany - Downtown at SUNY at Albany
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Albany Downtown at SUNY at Albany
  • Hilton Garden Inn Albany Medical Center at SUNY at Albany
  • Washington Park Inn at SUNY at Albany
  • Morgan State House Inn at SUNY at Albany
  • Red Carpet Inn at SUNY at Albany
  • Motel 6 Albany NY at SUNY at Albany
  • Hampton Inn Albany-Western Ave/University Area at SUNY at Albany
  • Angel's Bed & Breakfast at SUNY at Albany
  • Luxury Studio in the Old Plumbers Union Building at SUNY at Albany
  • Albany Hotel at SUNY at Albany
  • State Street Mansion B & B at SUNY at Albany
  • Pine Haven Bed & Breakfast at SUNY at Albany
  • Red Carpet Inn & Suites Albany at SUNY at Albany
  • Comfort Inn Glenmont - Albany South at SUNY at Albany
  • Cocca's Inn & Suites Wolf Road at SUNY at Albany
  • Quality Inn & Suites Glenmont - Albany South at SUNY at Albany
  • Tru By Hilton Albany Crossgates Mall at SUNY at Albany
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Albany Washington Avenue at SUNY at Albany
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Albany Crossgates Mall, NY at SUNY at Albany
  • Western Motel at SUNY at Albany
  • TownePlace Suites by Marriott Albany University Area at SUNY at Albany
  • TownePlace Suites by Marriott Albany Downtown/Medical Center at SUNY at Albany
  • Residence Inn In Albany at SUNY at Albany
  • Holiday Inn Express at SUNY at Albany
  • Days Inn & Suites Glenmont/Albany at SUNY at Albany

What do families do in Albany when they visit SUNY at Albany?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Albany. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at SUNY at Albany and see for yourself how the student make use of Albany.

What buildings should I look at when I visit SUNY at Albany?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

01:06
Introduction to university of albany suny
Academics
University Is a premier university in New York , giving you many opportunities and memories forever
00:38
The main fountain area
Campus
This place is beautiful during the warm months with the water in the fountain and right where women of your lecture classes will be
00:27
State quad
Campus
State Quad is our other freshman quad here on campus and is directly near Collins circle and The bus system
01:22
University library
Academics
The University library is an essential part of campus because it allows hundreds of students to study and work on group projects
00:43
University library pt 2
Academics
The group section of the library is a great section to work with other students and finish your group projects
00:30
Indian quad
Campus
Here we see Indian quad which is one of the freshman quads and newly renovated 
01:21
Indian quad dining hall
Food
The Indian quad dining hall is a premier place to eat on campus and is full of great options for all students 
00:27
Indian quad gym
The gym isn’t one of everyone’s favorite spots in the quad and gives Lots of chances to workout in the winter
00:58
Study spots
The Indian quad study room should are a great spot to study and be very relaxed
00:37
Minerva
Campus
Minerva is a piece of campus that all students need to see if they visit UAlbany.
