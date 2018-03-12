How long do St John's University-New York (SJU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 38 tour videos for St John's University-New York (SJU), so you can expect to spend between 114 to 190 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of St John's University-New York (SJU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do St John's University-New York (SJU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your St John's University-New York (SJU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring St John's University-New York (SJU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Queens, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at St John's University-New York (SJU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Queens weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The St John's University-New York (SJU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do St John's University-New York (SJU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of St John's University-New York (SJU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because St John's University-New York (SJU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Queens if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the St John's University-New York (SJU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at St John's University-New York (SJU)?

Below is a list of every St John's University-New York (SJU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a St John's University-New York (SJU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for St John's University-New York (SJU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see St John's University-New York (SJU) students!

What is city Queens, NY like?

Queens is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at St John's University-New York (SJU).

Who are the tour guides for St John's University-New York (SJU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at St John's University-New York (SJU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of St John's University-New York (SJU) tours:

St John's University-New York (SJU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if St John's University-New York (SJU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Queens and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting St John's University-New York (SJU) in person.

