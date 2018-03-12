Sign Up
St John's University-New York (SJU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do St John's University-New York (SJU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 38 tour videos for St John's University-New York (SJU), so you can expect to spend between 114 to 190 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of St John's University-New York (SJU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do St John's University-New York (SJU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your St John's University-New York (SJU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring St John's University-New York (SJU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Queens, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at St John's University-New York (SJU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Queens weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The St John's University-New York (SJU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do St John's University-New York (SJU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of St John's University-New York (SJU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because St John's University-New York (SJU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Queens if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the St John's University-New York (SJU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at St John's University-New York (SJU)?

Below is a list of every St John's University-New York (SJU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a St John's University-New York (SJU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for St John's University-New York (SJU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see St John's University-New York (SJU) students!

What is city Queens, NY like?

Queens is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at St John's University-New York (SJU).

Who are the tour guides for St John's University-New York (SJU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at St John's University-New York (SJU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of St John's University-New York (SJU) tours:

St John's University-New York (SJU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if St John's University-New York (SJU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Queens and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting St John's University-New York (SJU) in person.

00:40
Meet ryan!
Dorms
Ryan is a senior Communications major at St. John’s University! Over the next few videos, he’ll show you the ins and outs of campus to give you a better idea of what going to school at SJU is like. Go Johnnies!
00:35
Starting the day on the freshman quad!
Campus
Ryan starts his day with a cup of coffee and begins his 5 minute walk to class. As he absorbs the caffeine, he tells you about where Freshmen live on campus, DaSilva and Hollis Halls. On the quad, residents often play different sports and hang out! !here_should_be_iframe! N/A !here_should_be_latitude! 40.721979 !here_should_be_longitude! -73.795301
01:45
Ryan tells us about st.john's student population on his way to class!
Campus
St. John's University has approximately 16,000 undergraduate students total, but just under 3,000 actually live on campus. So, though at times SJU can feel like a very highly populated school, the on-campus living community remains tight knit. We also get a guest appearance from one of Ryan's friends, Declan.
01:40
Ryan shows us a typical freshman suite!
Dorms
Meet a few of the members of Suite 410 in DaSilva Hall! They open their doors to Ryan for us to get a better idea of what it's like to live at St. John's.
00:32
Ryan talks weather!
Campus
On his way to get some work done, Ryan talks about how New York City has four seasons. It can be freezing, sweltering, and everything in between. The biggest weather aspect that may be unique to St. John's, however is (as you can hear in the video) the wind. The way the buildings are constructed in relation to each other creates a lot of wind tunnels that can make capturing audio difficult!
00:25
Passing through the upperclassmen quad!
Campus
On his way to class, Ryan shows us the upperclassmen quad which consists of O'Connor Hall, Carey Hall, and Century Hall. Just like the Freshmen quad, people are always playing sports and hanging out on the quad when the weather gets nice.
02:38
Ryan grabs food at montgoris "monty's" dining hall!
Food
Monty's is easily the most popular place to eat on campus. It provides students with endless options from made-to-order sandwiches, freshly grilled meats, a salad bar, and much more. The most annoying part, as you can see, is how crowded it can get.
00:14
Ryan and mark sit down for some food!
Food
Ryan and his friend Mark show off the delicious, fresh food they just got from Monty's as they are about to chow down!
00:11
Ryan heads to the carnesecca basement to the gym!
In the basement of Carnesecca Arena, Ryan takes us over the the St. John's Fitness Center!
00:14
Carnesecca arena
Ryan shows us an outside view of Carnesecca Arena, named after hall-of-famer Lou Carnesecca who coached St. John's to 2 Big East Tournament Champions!
