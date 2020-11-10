Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)?

Visiting Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Rochester as well. Remember that Rochester is also catering to 12873 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)?

The Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Rochester. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Ramada Plaza at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Radisson Hotel Rochester Airport at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Best Western Rochester Marketplace Inn at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Red Roof Inn Rochester - Henrietta at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Rochester/Henrietta at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • RIT Inn & Conference Center at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Holiday Inn Express Rochester - University Area at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Henrietta/Rochester Area at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Rochester at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Best Western The Inn at Rochester Airport at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Econo Lodge at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Henrietta/Rochester at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Henrietta/Rochester Area at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Fairfield Inn by Marriott Rochester South at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Holiday Inn Rochester - Marketplace at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Rochester/Henrietta at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Home2 Suites by Hilton Rochester Henrietta, NY at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Rochester Brighton at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Rochester/University & Medical Center at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Fairfield Inn by Marriott Rochester Airport at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Chili/Rochester Airport at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Rochester Henrietta at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Holiday Inn Rochester NY - Downtown at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Extended Stay America - Rochester - Henrietta at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Hampton Inn Rochester-Greece at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Comfort Inn Rochester Monroe Avenue at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Radiance Inn and Suites at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Motel 6 Rochester Airport at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • The Strathallan Rochester Hotel & Spa - a DoubleTree by Hilton at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Rochester Riverside Hotel at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • East Avenue Inn & Suites at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • The Ellwanger Estate at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Holiday Inn Express Rochester - Greece at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Rochester West/Greece at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Hampton Inn Rochester-Irondequoit at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Inn On Broadway at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Holiday Inn Express Rochester NE - Irondequoit at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Towpath Motel at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Comfort Inn Rochester - Greece at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Beautiful Valley Guesthouse at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • School 31 Lofts at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Gates Motel at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Rochester West/Greece at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Edward Harris House Inn & Cottages at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • 490 Motel at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • The Del Monte Lodge Renaissance Rochester Hotel & Spa at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • 7 On Strath at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Extended Stay America Hotel Rochester - Greece at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Rochester Airport Marriott at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Comfort Suites at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Staybridge Suites Rochester University at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Quality Inn Rochester Airport at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Rochester Airport at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Rochester-University Area, NY at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Rochester Downtown at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Hyatt Regency Rochester at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Rochester-Pittsford/Brighton, NY at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Rochester/Greece, NY at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
  • Dartmouth House at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)

What do families do in Rochester when they visit Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Rochester. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and see for yourself how the student make use of Rochester.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:46
Meet snow
Michelle Snow
Hey guys I'm Snow a first year film production major at RIT! I can't wait to show you an inside look of my time here at RIT! For best quality watch in 1080p ;)
01:00
Meet nolan
Nolan Kearney Interview
Hey Guys, My name is Nolan Kearney and this is a introduction to me and what I will be doing in my RIT vlogs.
01:08
Meet yohermry
Yohermry Kpodo Interview
An introduction.
02:47
Meet ariel and why i chose rit
Ariel Roberts Interview
Hello! My name is Ariel and this is my first video! In the video I explain a little bit about who I am, why I chose RIT, and the kind of content I'm looking forward to making in the near future.
00:58
Meet kim
Kim Ngo
Introduction to Kim Ngo's Channel
00:55
Meet nidhi - rit international student
Nidhi Baindur Interview
Hey! My name is Nidhi . I am a freshman at RIT, majoring in Science Exploration. I am excited to share my RIT journey and experience. Stay tuned!
08:31
My weekend at rit with kim
Kim Ngo
Day in the life of an RIT student - weekend edition!
10:37
Day in the life of a rit film major
Michelle Snow Academics
This is a day in the life of a film major at RIT! I tried to capture many different parts of campus like the post office, tunnels, fun classes, dining, and even laundry! I hope you enjoy :)
07:26
Science exploration at rit
Nidhi Baindur Academics
Are you confused about your dream major in STEM? Do you want to explore the different ways science is used to solve modern-day problems? Well, search no more because Science exploration might be the perfect fit for you! Hello! My name is Nidhi and I am a first-year student in the Science Exploration program at RIT. Play the video to have an insight into the program!
03:02
Meet anna l.
Anna Rose Layden
hey there! i'm anna, a fourth year photo student at rochester institute of technology. i'm from chesco, pa, and i'm excited to share my life as an RIT tiger with you!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved