When is the best time to visit West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)?

Visiting West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of West Chester as well. Remember that West Chester is also catering to 13966 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)?

The West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in West Chester. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Quality Inn & Suites at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)

Days Hotel West Chester- Brandywine Valley at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)

Folkestone Bed And breakfast at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)

Faunbrook Bed and Breakfast at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham West Chester at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)

Hotel Warner - OFFICIAL SITE at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)

What do families do in West Chester when they visit West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around West Chester. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) and see for yourself how the student make use of West Chester.

What buildings should I look at when I visit West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours: