For schools
West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)?

Visiting West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of West Chester as well. Remember that West Chester is also catering to 13966 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)?

The West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in West Chester. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Quality Inn & Suites at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
  • Days Hotel West Chester- Brandywine Valley at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
  • Folkestone Bed And breakfast at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
  • Faunbrook Bed and Breakfast at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
  • Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham West Chester at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
  • Hotel Warner - OFFICIAL SITE at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)

What do families do in West Chester when they visit West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around West Chester. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) and see for yourself how the student make use of West Chester.

What buildings should I look at when I visit West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

01:22
Freshman dorm tour
Dorms
This is Brandywine Hall. There is also University Hall, Alleghany Hall, and Commonwealth. Then traditional dorms such as Schmidt, Tyson, Killinger, Wayne, and Goshen.
01:06
Important academic building: larc
Academics
The LARC is very important with guidance in literally anything. Need help with a paper or need help with life, the LARC is where to go. The LARC is upstairs in this building because downstairs is a dining hall called Lawrence. Taco Tuesday is my fav.
00:34
Important academic building: main hall
Academics
Main Hall has typical classrooms. My gen eds are in here. All professors are so nice, always reach out to them. Main Hall is also right on the quad, not hard to find at all. I couldn't get the Map to show the front of this building.
01:41
Main dining hall: sykes student union.mp4
Food
Sykes has everything in there ranging from food to movie theater to places to do school work. It is a very popular spot on campus. If you decide to join clubs, a lot of the meetings are in here also.
00:25
Welcome to wcu!
Campus
Welcome to West Chester University. I hope you are just excited to go on this tour as I am! I will be showing you all over campus including students', professors, and my own perspectives. We are located in a wonderful area that is beautiful both on and off campus. WCU is a very historical school that has been evolving since 1871. Come with me on tour and see what West Chester is all about. Go Rams!!! If any questions you may have feel free to email me at juliana_violin18@gmail.com
02:00
Student id meal,flex,rambucks.mp4
Academics
No matter what meal you decide, WCU is very flexible with what you want. In the beginning of each semester you get the opportunity to change your meal plan if it does not fit with you.
00:13
Typical lab
Academics
Even though lab is only 1 credit it should still be treated like any other class. It is definitely my hardest, however I love learning about the body so this class is also awesome.
00:27
The quad
Campus
This is the main spot on campus. All events are held here. Students advertise here too. A lot of people will sit on benches or chairs and do work. Its the most beautiful spot on campus.
02:31
South campus apartment tour
Dorms
Considering South Campus is more expensive, financial aid is always a consideration. My apartment feels like home and I couldn't love it more!
02:20
Libary tour
Academics
Whether you want to sit with friends or do school work, the library is perfect for that. I love coming here to do work because it keeps me focused. It is open every day for students.
