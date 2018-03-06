Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Texas Christian University (TCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Texas Christian University (TCU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 18 tour videos for Texas Christian University (TCU), so you can expect to spend between 54 to 90 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Texas Christian University (TCU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Texas Christian University (TCU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Texas Christian University (TCU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Texas Christian University (TCU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Fort Worth, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Texas Christian University (TCU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Fort Worth weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Texas Christian University (TCU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Texas Christian University (TCU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Texas Christian University (TCU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Texas Christian University (TCU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Fort Worth if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Texas Christian University (TCU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Texas Christian University (TCU)?

Below is a list of every Texas Christian University (TCU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Texas Christian University (TCU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Texas Christian University (TCU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Texas Christian University (TCU) students!

What is city Fort Worth, TX like?

Fort Worth is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Texas Christian University (TCU).

Who are the tour guides for Texas Christian University (TCU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Texas Christian University (TCU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Texas Christian University (TCU) tours:

Texas Christian University (TCU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Texas Christian University (TCU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Fort Worth and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Texas Christian University (TCU) in person.

Meet me :d
Campus
Hey guys! My name is Lauren Rasmussen, and I am a freshman at Texas Christian University (aka TCU). I'm a business major with a fitness minor, and I love TCU! Hopefully you can join me for this adventure and explore campus!
Welcome to tcu!
Campus
Hey guys! Welcome to TCU! I am so excited to help you explore TCU! We are a mid-size university with about 9,000 undergrads, making it a personal, private university with a fantastic sports community. There are a plethora of majors (linked here: https://admissions.tcu.edu/Academics/Areas-of-Study/). The community is so close here, and the weather is wonderful with sunny skies and occasional showers.
Campus organization
Campus
TCU is organized in a really convenient way! You can totally picture it on a map, but we are organized into three squares: academic, residential, and athletic areas!
03:03
Tcu traditions
TCU always has something to do, and we have a couple awesome traditions like lighting the Christmas tree, Game Day, and fall and spring concerts! Our homecoming parade is also so much fun! You can totally feel the Horned Frog School Spirit alive on campus! And TCU never fails to go all out organizing fun for all ages!
Meet anna and hear about campus life
Anna is one of my good friends at TCU and she is involved in a bunch of clubs. We are standing in front of the founders statue, where a bunch of clubs tend to gather to pass out fliers, donuts, coffee, or even just to raise awareness for their events. This area as well as the commons are always alive with student organizations. There is plenty to do at TCU and you will have your selection of organizations to get involved with.
04:05
Inside scharbauer hall and a typical classroom!
Academics
02:16
Tandy hall and the neeley school of business
Academics
The Neeley School of Business is contained in a couple different buildings including Tandy, Smith, and Tucker. I love Tandy because it also includes the professional development center (PDC). TCU has great professional development services in Jarvis Hall, and the Neeley School of Business provides additional services with the PDC. In the PDC, students can get free interview and resume help as well as help to discern what job options are best for them. Tandy provides a plethora of classroom types that truly show how TCU's classrooms reveal the learning within them.
Study abroad at tcu
Academics
TCU's mission statement includes creating global citizens. TCU loves sending students abroad, and a lot of students do choose to study abroad. Students choose to study abroad at different times though. Mostly the spring semester of junior year (since you won't be missing football season). But there are plenty of options to choose from. Your advisors will help you along the way, and if you don't see the country that you want to study abroad in, you can petition and then go study abroad in that area.
01:08
Academics
Although named Texas Christian University, TCU does not require students to be religious. Instead, the only religious requirement is that students must complete one religion class in their time here at TCU. This religious class could even be world religions! This credit is designed to let students expand their knowledge. And for anyone who is looking to deepen their faith, there are plenty of religious organizations on campus to get plugged into like KLife, Stumo, Young Life, Delight, Ignite, RUF just to name some. Whatever you believe, TCU wants to broaden your horizons.
First year experience
Campus
TCU is unlike any other school I've seen in the way they treat their incoming freshmen. As an incoming student, you get the opportunity to go on Frog Camp, go through Orientation, and do Frogs First. In each of these experiences, you are put in a group of new students like yourself with 2 current TCU students and a faculty member. Frog Camp and Orientation are before school even starts which allows you to know people before coming to campus! You get to have a group of students who you know and who know you, so you see people you know all the time even within the first week of being on campus. That's community. Frog camp is optional, but you should totally do it! There are choices of where you want to go and what you want to do (the ones in TX are free), and you get to bond and have awesome dance parties! If I could, I would love to do frog camp every year!
