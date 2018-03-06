Sign Up
Texas Christian University (TCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Texas Christian University (TCU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Texas Christian University (TCU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Texas Christian University (TCU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Texas Christian University (TCU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Texas Christian University (TCU) campus by taking you around Fort Worth. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Texas Christian University (TCU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Texas Christian University (TCU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Texas Christian University (TCU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Texas Christian University (TCU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Texas Christian University (TCU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Texas Christian University (TCU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Texas Christian University (TCU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Texas Christian University (TCU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Texas Christian University (TCU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Texas Christian University (TCU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Texas Christian University (TCU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Texas Christian University (TCU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Texas Christian University (TCU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Texas Christian University (TCU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Texas Christian University (TCU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Texas Christian University (TCU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Texas Christian University (TCU) and Fort Worth during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:25
Meet me :d
Campus
Hey guys! My name is Lauren Rasmussen, and I am a freshman at Texas Christian University (aka TCU). I'm a business major with a fitness minor, and I love TCU! Hopefully you can join me for this adventure and explore campus!
02:23
Welcome to tcu!
Campus
Hey guys! Welcome to TCU! I am so excited to help you explore TCU! We are a mid-size university with about 9,000 undergrads, making it a personal, private university with a fantastic sports community. There are a plethora of majors (linked here: https://admissions.tcu.edu/Academics/Areas-of-Study/). The community is so close here, and the weather is wonderful with sunny skies and occasional showers.
01:04
Campus organization
Campus
TCU is organized in a really convenient way! You can totally picture it on a map, but we are organized into three squares: academic, residential, and athletic areas!
03:03
Tcu traditions
TCU always has something to do, and we have a couple awesome traditions like lighting the Christmas tree, Game Day, and fall and spring concerts! Our homecoming parade is also so much fun! You can totally feel the Horned Frog School Spirit alive on campus! And TCU never fails to go all out organizing fun for all ages!
00:59
Meet anna and hear about campus life
Anna is one of my good friends at TCU and she is involved in a bunch of clubs. We are standing in front of the founders statue, where a bunch of clubs tend to gather to pass out fliers, donuts, coffee, or even just to raise awareness for their events. This area as well as the commons are always alive with student organizations. There is plenty to do at TCU and you will have your selection of organizations to get involved with.
04:05
Inside scharbauer hall and a typical classroom!
Academics
Scharbauer Hall is home to the Honors College at TCU. Being a part of honors has it's perks like early class registration and living in Milton Daniel as well as smaller class sizes for honors classes. But a plethora of classes occur in Scharbauer, and this video gives a look into some TCU classrooms.
02:16
Tandy hall and the neeley school of business
Academics
The Neeley School of Business is contained in a couple different buildings including Tandy, Smith, and Tucker. I love Tandy because it also includes the professional development center (PDC). TCU has great professional development services in Jarvis Hall, and the Neeley School of Business provides additional services with the PDC. In the PDC, students can get free interview and resume help as well as help to discern what job options are best for them. Tandy provides a plethora of classroom types that truly show how TCU's classrooms reveal the learning within them.
01:20
Study abroad at tcu
Academics
TCU's mission statement includes creating global citizens. TCU loves sending students abroad, and a lot of students do choose to study abroad. Students choose to study abroad at different times though. Mostly the spring semester of junior year (since you won't be missing football season). But there are plenty of options to choose from. Your advisors will help you along the way, and if you don't see the country that you want to study abroad in, you can petition and then go study abroad in that area.
01:08
Religious requirement?
Academics
Although named Texas Christian University, TCU does not require students to be religious. Instead, the only religious requirement is that students must complete one religion class in their time here at TCU. This religious class could even be world religions! This credit is designed to let students expand their knowledge. And for anyone who is looking to deepen their faith, there are plenty of religious organizations on campus to get plugged into like KLife, Stumo, Young Life, Delight, Ignite, RUF just to name some. Whatever you believe, TCU wants to broaden your horizons.
03:19
First year experience
Campus
TCU is unlike any other school I've seen in the way they treat their incoming freshmen. As an incoming student, you get the opportunity to go on Frog Camp, go through Orientation, and do Frogs First. In each of these experiences, you are put in a group of new students like yourself with 2 current TCU students and a faculty member. Frog Camp and Orientation are before school even starts which allows you to know people before coming to campus! You get to have a group of students who you know and who know you, so you see people you know all the time even within the first week of being on campus. That's community. Frog camp is optional, but you should totally do it! There are choices of where you want to go and what you want to do (the ones in TX are free), and you get to bond and have awesome dance parties! If I could, I would love to do frog camp every year!
