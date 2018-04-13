Sign Up
Southern Methodist University (SMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Southern Methodist University (SMU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Southern Methodist University (SMU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Southern Methodist University (SMU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Southern Methodist University (SMU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Southern Methodist University (SMU) campus by taking you around Dallas. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Southern Methodist University (SMU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Southern Methodist University (SMU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Southern Methodist University (SMU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Southern Methodist University (SMU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Southern Methodist University (SMU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Southern Methodist University (SMU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Southern Methodist University (SMU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Southern Methodist University (SMU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Southern Methodist University (SMU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Southern Methodist University (SMU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Southern Methodist University (SMU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Southern Methodist University (SMU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Southern Methodist University (SMU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Southern Methodist University (SMU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Southern Methodist University (SMU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Southern Methodist University (SMU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Dallas during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:59
What does a typical dorm room at smu look like? mcelvaney commons
Dorms
For most students their freshman year, they're required to live in a dorm. I'm excited to show you what a typical dorm looks like, because I do live in one! I do apologize for the messiness in my room, as I have been in a bunch of commitments and I have tended to. I live in a double with a roommate, and we're really close friends now. In addition, we have a community-style bathroom.
01:12
Hanging out and studying with friends at the taubman atrium
I'd thought I introduce some of my friends that I've made here at SMU! Caitlyn, a senior, is a music therapy major (like me!) who will be graduating in May of this year. Jeremiah is a junior studying voice performance, who actually transfererd to SMU from Lousiana State University (where his hometown his located). This video is just to show you how knit-bond our school environment can be, especially here at Meadows School of the Arts.
02:30
Austin shows you around the dedman center gym
Campus
Hey y'all! Currently, I'm showing you around the gym/rec center that we have on our campus. The rec center hosts a bunch of classes that you can go to for FREE, which means you can attend them at anytime during your day when you don't have classes! In addition, there are Personal Responsibility and Wellness classes that take place in the rec center as well. During the weekday, the gym is open from 6am to midnight, although hours during the weekend can tend to vary.
01:17
Isabel shows you around a campus landmark: the flagpole!
Isabel Costian Campus
The Flagpole is an iconic destination on SMU's campus. It serves as a handy meeting spot, a place to buy lunch, and a location where vendors come and give students lots of free items. Isabel's personal favorite at the Flagpole is the Ruthie's Grilled Cheese truck, which is (to her) the best grilled cheese in the world.
02:43
Pony up! isabel takes you to an smu landmark: the mustangs statue
Isabel Costian Campus
~Hail to the Red and the Blue, we're the Mustangs at SMU!~ Not only is that the beginning of one of our most famous fight songs, it's also descriptive of two things that matter a lot to us: our colors and our mascot. The Mustangs statue serves as a fantastic meeting point between the Southeast Area and North Campus, but it also serves as a physical reminder of SMU's school spirit.
04:36
Fondren library going off with miderms studying!
Isabel Costian Academics
06:31
Isabel walks you through the hughes-trigg student center
Isabel Costian Campus
The Hughes-Trigg Student Center is your one-stop shop for resources like Postal Service Center, Parking and ID Card Services, the Veterans Center, the Women's and LGBT Center, the Hegi Family Career Development Center, and the offices of many individual student organizations. In this video, Isabel walks you through Hughes-Trigg, and specifically The Market, the convenience store that takes Flex Dollars, but don't get too comfortable with how this building looks: the entire inside will be completely redone in the next few years.
01:37
Isabel and frances talk about classrooms at smu
Isabel Costian Academics
One really cool thing about SMU is that 60% of classes have 20 or fewer students, which is crazy for a midsize institution! Isabel shows you around the Boaz classroom, which is one of the many classrooms housed in residential commons (dorms). These classrooms are often used for your DISC classes, which are discussion based English classes that are required for every student, and history classes. And after class hours, they make for a great study spot!
01:48
Isabel takes on tacos mariachi in lower greenville
Isabel Costian Food
If you're not familiar with Dallas cuisine, Tex-Mex is a huge deal (with tacos being one of the main food groups). Just around SMU, there's Digg's Tacos, Torchy's Tacos, Rusty Taco, and Velvet Taco...and the list goes on. While SMU students love these restaurants, it's always great to try new ones! Isabel and a group of her friends from Boaz decided to try a new restaurant called Tacos Mariachi in a pretty part of Dallas called Lower Greenville.
01:47
Isabel embarks on a time-honored tradition at smu: brunch!
Isabel Costian Food
Part of the magic of SMU is that it's located in DFW, a gigantic metroplex where you have unlimited choices for restaurants, shops, and entertainment! Isabel takes you to Plano, a nearby suburb, to experience a longhand tradition by students: brunch! This was a casual, more-breakfast-than-lunch experience, but brunch can sometimes be a fancy and hours-long affair, so make sure you make room for it when you're here at SMU!
