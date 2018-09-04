Sign Up
Texas Southern University (TSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Texas Southern University (TSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Texas Southern University (TSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Texas Southern University (TSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Texas Southern University (TSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Texas Southern University (TSU) campus by taking you around Houston. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Texas Southern University (TSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Texas Southern University (TSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Texas Southern University (TSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Texas Southern University (TSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Texas Southern University (TSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Texas Southern University (TSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Texas Southern University (TSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Texas Southern University (TSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Texas Southern University (TSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Texas Southern University (TSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Texas Southern University (TSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Texas Southern University (TSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Texas Southern University (TSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Texas Southern University (TSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Texas Southern University (TSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Texas Southern University (TSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Texas Southern University (TSU) and Houston during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:25
Back to school series
Campus
This video is one of my favorite to launch apart of this BACK 2 SCHOOL SERIES HERE we talk about dealing with Depression Anxiety Low Self Esteem And how We are conquering this challenges while at school Stay tuned for part 2
02:39
Back to school series
Food
I’m so excited to launch the FIRST EPISODE of this Back To School Series for Texas Southern University As this is the weekend before school Check out things you can find on and off campus
03:54
Back to school series episode welcome
Academics
Welcome to the First Day Of School Choosing Texas Southern University has been a great experience so far and you will see why As this is just the beginning of the tour We have so much to come Stick with me to see the TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
02:38
Back to school series before the end of an era
Academics
Welcome Back This is a short video on a typical first day of school With a mini tour of our library TSU is getting a new library built so stay TUNED FOR THE behind the scenes of building the Library Dedicated to First Day Tips And Tricks Tsu tip - Arrive early for good parking , and seats in class Tsu Tip -ALWAYS go to class /Sign the roll Tsu Tip - Use the campus computers and printers to save time and money Tsu Tip - Check and Use syllabus frequently to stay on track Tsu Tip - Use Blackboard And check email everyday More tour videos coming Thanks for watching See you next time
03:19
Back to school series science building
Academics
Welcome Back This video is all about Day in A Radio Television and Film Sophomore Life As it’s only the First Day Of Tuesday/Thursday There’s still ALOT to catch up on Don’t miss a beat When we meet
03:30
Back to school series communications
Academics
Continuing our Back To School Series We explore the life of a Radio Television and Film Sophomore And enjoy what TSU has to offer for Me and You
02:55
Back to school pep day
This is the last video of the back-to-school series I am so happy to have taking you on this tour third Texas Southern University through the eyes of a radio television and film sophomore When you come here don’t forget to find me and say hey Until then see you next time
01:19
back to school series chill eat study meet
Academics
This video is all about places to study areas to chill and things to do at TSU What is something that catches your eye ?
04:09
Texas southern university dorm tour
Dorms
Hey Guys This is all about the dorms and on campus housing at Texas Southern University Check out what you could be staying in when you come to Texas Southern University
01:42
Back to school tsu student center
Food
This is the first part to the tour for the student center This is where you would find the cafeteria Chick-fil-A The bookstore also The Tiger Salon The student center has it all
