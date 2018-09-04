How effective are Texas Southern University (TSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Texas Southern University (TSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Texas Southern University (TSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Texas Southern University (TSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Texas Southern University (TSU) campus by taking you around Houston. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Texas Southern University (TSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Texas Southern University (TSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Texas Southern University (TSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Texas Southern University (TSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Texas Southern University (TSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Texas Southern University (TSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Texas Southern University (TSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Texas Southern University (TSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Texas Southern University (TSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Texas Southern University (TSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Texas Southern University (TSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Texas Southern University (TSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Texas Southern University (TSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Texas Southern University (TSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Texas Southern University (TSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Texas Southern University (TSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Texas Southern University (TSU) and Houston during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

