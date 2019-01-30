Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Texas Tech University (TTU)

2024 Texas Tech University (TTU) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 93.0% of freshman live on campus at Texas Tech University (TTU)?

What type of housing does Texas Tech University (TTU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Texas Tech University (TTU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 75.0
Women's Dorms true 8.0
Men's Dorms true 9.0
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 4.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 4.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Texas Tech University (TTU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Texas Tech University (TTU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Texas Tech University (TTU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Texas Tech University (TTU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Texas Tech University (TTU) dorm rooms?

The Texas Tech University (TTU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Texas Tech University (TTU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Texas Tech University (TTU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

06:18
Off campus vs campus student living options
Jonathan Richardson Dorms
Do you want to live on or off campus? This seems to be the most trivial question of all time. Here's some additional perspective that may aid in your decision.
01:53
Housing options at ttu
Jonathan Richardson Dorms
Whether you choose to live on or off campus, there's a place for everyone. From my standpoint, I hold an opinion on all of the options of living while attending Texas Tech University. Certain criteria such as transportation, physical mobility, or financial ability all go into deciding where to live. FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about living at Texas Tech University. That’s why we’ve created a complete guide and review of Texas Tech University housing and dorms, to help you figure out the best Texas Tech University dorm for you. Texas Tech University is a friendly and healthy community, and these video have everything you need to ensure you have an amazing time at Texas Tech University. In this Texas Tech University dorm tour review, you get to experience what it is like living in the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in Residence Halls Unit 3, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of Texas Tech University residence halls and Texas Tech University housing options, and CampusReel hosts videos from a number of the best Texas Tech University housing options with housing reviews. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. What are the best Texas Tech University freshman dorms? You can watch all of the Texas Tech University dorm tours here to see for yourself and find a guide to Texas Tech University dorms along with the above video. The Texas Tech University housing and dormitory options for freshman residence halls and upperclassman residence halls include Talkington, West Village, Carpenter, Wells, Murray, Gordon Hall, Bledsoe, Stangel, Wall, Gates, Hulen, Sneed, Coleman, Chitwood, and Weymouth. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. Texas Tech University housing in Clement Hall on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Texas Tech University dorm rooms and housing options are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. Most rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. Texas Tech University dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this Texas Tech University housing tour and dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This Texas Tech University housing video tour and housing review is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Texas Tech University. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. They include singles, double, three-person suites, and four-person suites. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making Texas Tech University dorms your home means making the most out of the Texas Tech University campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. Texas Tech University housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the Texas Tech University and use this Texas Tech University dorm tour in Clement Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.

Texas Tech University (TTU) Clement Hall

01:53
Housing options at ttu
Jonathan Richardson Dorms
Whether you choose to live on or off campus, there's a place for everyone. From my standpoint, I hold an opinion on all of the options of living while attending Texas Tech University. Certain criteria such as transportation, physical mobility, or financial ability all go into deciding where to live. FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about living at Texas Tech University. That’s why we’ve created a complete guide and review of Texas Tech University housing and dorms, to help you figure out the best Texas Tech University dorm for you. Texas Tech University is a friendly and healthy community, and these video have everything you need to ensure you have an amazing time at Texas Tech University. In this Texas Tech University dorm tour review, you get to experience what it is like living in the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in Residence Halls Unit 3, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of Texas Tech University residence halls and Texas Tech University housing options, and CampusReel hosts videos from a number of the best Texas Tech University housing options with housing reviews. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. What are the best Texas Tech University freshman dorms? You can watch all of the Texas Tech University dorm tours here to see for yourself and find a guide to Texas Tech University dorms along with the above video. The Texas Tech University housing and dormitory options for freshman residence halls and upperclassman residence halls include Talkington, West Village, Carpenter, Wells, Murray, Gordon Hall, Bledsoe, Stangel, Wall, Gates, Hulen, Sneed, Coleman, Chitwood, and Weymouth. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. Texas Tech University housing in Clement Hall on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Texas Tech University dorm rooms and housing options are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. Most rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. Texas Tech University dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this Texas Tech University housing tour and dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This Texas Tech University housing video tour and housing review is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Texas Tech University. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. They include singles, double, three-person suites, and four-person suites. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making Texas Tech University dorms your home means making the most out of the Texas Tech University campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. Texas Tech University housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the Texas Tech University and use this Texas Tech University dorm tour in Clement Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.

Texas Tech University (TTU) The Bloc

06:18
Off campus vs campus student living options
Jonathan Richardson Dorms
Do you want to live on or off campus? This seems to be the most trivial question of all time. Here's some additional perspective that may aid in your decision.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved