What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 93.0% of freshman live on campus at Texas Tech University (TTU)?
What type of housing does Texas Tech University (TTU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Texas Tech University (TTU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|75.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|8.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|9.0
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|4.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|4.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Texas Tech University (TTU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Texas Tech University (TTU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Texas Tech University (TTU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Texas Tech University (TTU) feel like home!
- The Bloc Dorm at Texas Tech University (TTU)
- Holden Hall Dorm at Texas Tech University (TTU)
- Rec Center and Leisure Pool Dorm at Texas Tech University (TTU)
- SUB Akron & 15th Dorm at Texas Tech University (TTU)
- The Commons by United Supermarkets Dorm at Texas Tech University (TTU)
- Media and Communication Building Dorm at Texas Tech University (TTU)
- Texas Tech University : Department of English Dorm at Texas Tech University (TTU)
- Texas Tech University Dorm at Texas Tech University (TTU)
- Library Building Dorm at Texas Tech University (TTU)
- Clement Hall Dorm at Texas Tech University (TTU)
What are the dimensions of Texas Tech University (TTU) dorm rooms?
The Texas Tech University (TTU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Texas Tech University (TTU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Texas Tech University (TTU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
