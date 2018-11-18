How long do The New School tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 32 tour videos for The New School, so you can expect to spend between 96 to 160 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of The New School and stay informed on campus life.

Where do The New School tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your The New School tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring The New School in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as New York, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at The New School, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. New York weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The The New School website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do The New School tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of The New School starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because The New School students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore New York if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the The New School admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at The New School?

Below is a list of every The New School building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a The New School tour?

All CampusReel tours for The New School include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see The New School students!

What is city New York, NY like?

New York is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at The New School.

Who are the tour guides for The New School on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at The New School. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of The New School tours:

The New School, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if The New School is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, New York and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting The New School in person.

